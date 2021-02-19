 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2021 


The roots of the Texas freeze and latest on Cruz flight; and making sure healthcare workers aren't lost in the shuffle.

2021Talks - February 19, 2021 


Democrats introduce a sweeping immigration bill as Biden administration tells ICE to prioritize national security threats. Also, former RNC Chair Michael Steele predicts Republicans will lose Texas in 2024.

New State, Federal Rules Aim to Eliminate Surprise Medical Bills

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Getting a surprise medical bill is not uncommon in today's health-care system, but new legislation going into effect in 2022 could make them a thing of the past. (Damir Khabarov/Adobe Stock)
Getting a surprise medical bill is not uncommon in today's health-care system, but new legislation going into effect in 2022 could make them a thing of the past. (Damir Khabarov/Adobe Stock)

February 19, 2021

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Navigating the health-care system can be difficult on a good day - dealing with insurance companies, doctors, deductibles and copays is frustrating. But in a recent survey, Arizonans said getting a surprise medical bill after a hospital visit is at the top of their list.

"Surprise" bills are those sent by out-of-network providers, sometimes for thousands of dollars on top of what your insurance pays.

William McGovern, health-care campaign associate with the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said other than the cost, perhaps the biggest problem with these bills is that most people never see them coming.

"Patients do the right thing," said McGovern. "They go in, they check ahead of time if the hospital's in-network, they may even check that the primary doctor they are going to see is in-network. But other doctors that they see while they're there, or maybe the hospital sent their tests to a lab or they have imaging done, and those services end up being out-of-network."

McGovern said regulations are currently in place to help Arizonans deal with surprise bills, and federal legislation will kick in next year, giving patients new rights aimed at leveling the playing field.

He said in the meantime, the state of Arizona has a program that acts as a go-between for patients and out-of-network providers to negotiate the cost of surprise bills.

"The way it works is, if a consumer gets a surprise bill that's over $1,000," said McGovern, "they can file a request to dispute the bill through the Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions, to get that bill reduced."

The "No Surprise Act" is federal legislation that takes effect in 2022, with a robust set of protections that should eliminate most surprise bills. Until then, McGovern said Arizonans can take steps now to protect themselves from out-of-network bills.

"When you make your appointment, you can insist that everyone on your care team is in-network," said McGovern. "And in Arizona, out-of-network providers in network hospitals should give patients a consent form, alerting them to the fact that they're out-of-network."

The Arizona PIRG Education Fund has also developed a detailed "tip sheet" on preventing unexpected medical bills, and how to fight them if they show up. It's online at 'ArizonaPIRGedfund.org.'

Disclosure: Arizona PIRG Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Energy Policy, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021