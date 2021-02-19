 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2021 


The roots of the Texas freeze and latest on Cruz flight; and making sure healthcare workers aren't lost in the shuffle.

2021Talks - February 19, 2021 


Democrats introduce a sweeping immigration bill as Biden administration tells ICE to prioritize national security threats. Also, former RNC Chair Michael Steele predicts Republicans will lose Texas in 2024.

WA Localities Speed Up Effort to Reduce Buildings' Emissions

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The building sector is the second-biggest carbon emitter in Washington state. (Dene' Miles/Adobe Stock)
The building sector is the second-biggest carbon emitter in Washington state. (Dene' Miles/Adobe Stock)
February 19, 2021

SEATTLE - While Washington state lawmakers consider a bill to clean up the energy that buildings run on, some cities and institutions already are leading the way.

House Bill 1084 would put the state on a path to decarbonizing the building sector, the fastest-growing source of greenhouse-gas emissions in the state. Last week, the Seattle School Board committed to run on 100% clean and renewable energy by 2040.

Seattle School Board of Directors member Zachary DeWolf co-wrote the resolution, and said he was inspired by a speech from the valedictorians of a Seattle high school in 2019.

"They were calling all of the adults out, both in the audience and just writ large," said DeWolf. "And they said, 'What kind of future are you graduating us into? What are you doing? We have eight to 10 years before we are going to be at a point of no return when comes to climate emergency.'"

DeWolf said Seattle schools have 8 million square feet of facility space to convert to running on clean energy. The district is the first in the state to make this commitment.

Building-sector carbon emissions are second only to transportation in Washington.

HB 1084 also would empower cities and counties to pass stronger building codes reducing emissions. Issaquah City Council President Victoria Hunt said the city has committed to reducing emissions to 80% below 2007 levels by 2050.

She said cleaning up buildings is key to this goal, and HB 1084 would allow cities to act even faster than state goals.

"Our climate crisis requires urgent action," said Hunt. "And we really need all the tools in the toolbox to act on this now, and this will give us an important tool."

Uche Okezie is director of real estate development for the affordable-housing developer HomeSight in Seattle. She said residents are willing to pay more up-front for green technology like solar designs - and interest has grown because of COVID-19.

"All this is becoming more important because of the pandemic and all of the things that have affected folks having to work from home," said Okezie. "They really want their environment to be clean and safe."

HB 1084 is in the House Committee on Appropriations. It received a public hearing this week.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021