 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 19, 2021 


The roots of the Texas freeze and latest on Cruz flight; and making sure healthcare workers aren't lost in the shuffle.

2021Talks - February 19, 2021 


Democrats introduce a sweeping immigration bill as Biden administration tells ICE to prioritize national security threats. Also, former RNC Chair Michael Steele predicts Republicans will lose Texas in 2024.

Chicago Ordinance Would Bring Laid-Off Workers Back When Hotels Reopen

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In 2020, the Chicago area saw an employment drop of more than 30%. Thousands of the city's hospitality workers were laid off. (Unite Here Local 1)
In 2020, the Chicago area saw an employment drop of more than 30%. Thousands of the city's hospitality workers were laid off. (Unite Here Local 1)
February 19, 2021

CHICAGO - Legislation pending before the Chicago City Council would require hotels to reinstate workers who were laid off because of the pandemic to their former positions, before hiring outside replacements.

Thousands of hospitality workers have lost their jobs in Chicago, and more across the country - which means lost income, health insurance and other benefits.

Melisa Magaña, a former room attendant at Hyatt Centric The Loop Chicago, said when she got the call that she was out of a job, her son was in the middle of a dental procedure, but no longer had dental insurance.

"I shouldn't be struggling to look for a job when I already had one," said Magaña. "I didn't lose it because of my fault. I lost it because of a pandemic, you know. Like everybody else, like thousands of people, just in my same situation."

Magaña's a member of Unite Here Local 1, which represents more than 7,000 employees of downtown Chicago hotels, mostly women of color and immigrants. Opponents of the ordinance say it would be a logistical challenge for hotels that are also struggling.

Magaña, who is 40, said she worked at the Hyatt for four years. But she noted some of her colleagues who also were laid off are 10 to 20 years older, and had worked at the hotel for two decades or more.

"We were always there for these companies, you know," said Magaña. "Weekends, holidays, birthdays. I missed my son's birthdays, I missed soccer finals, you know, I would cry at work. Like, I have no choice - I'm a single mom, I can't just call off and go home and risk my job."

She said finding another job during the pandemic has proven to be extremely difficult. She said she's hopeful the City Council will pass the ordinance in support of the thousands of hospitality workers who lost their financial stability when hotels closed or cut back.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021