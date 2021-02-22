 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 22, 2021 


Youth advocates push for climate change to be taught in the classroom; a poll finds most Republicans would stick with Trump over the party.

2021Talks - February 22, 2021 


Biden's AG pick vows to fight white supremacy; an accused Capitol rioter claims she had VIP access; and Trump loyalists are willing to split with the GOP.

Senior Advocates Optimistic About WI Budget Proposal

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Groups like AARP Wisconsin say Governor Evers' plan for more broadband spending could pave the way for more telehealth visits. (Adobe Stock)
Groups like AARP Wisconsin say Governor Evers' plan for more broadband spending could pave the way for more telehealth visits. (Adobe Stock)
February 22, 2021

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's debate over the next state budget is far from over, but the spending plan outlined by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has strong support from advocates of older residents.

Helen Marks Dicks, state issues advocacy director for AARP Wisconsin, said her group was encouraged to see provisions like a tax credit for family caregivers as well as $200 million to enhance broadband internet access.

She pointed out it has become a key issue for residents 50 and older with no e-mail address, which is required for vaccination appointments.

"It's a fine example of how not having broadband has taken what should be a simple, social, important thing to do, which is to get older people vaccinated and have barriers in the way that we haven't dealt with," Dicks explained.

Meanwhile, AARP has long advocated for more support for caregivers.

Dicks acknowledged while the $500 tax credit proposed by Evers is smaller than they'd hoped for, it's a step in the right direction.

Republicans control the Legislature and have already suggested they would block several provisions. But political observers say certain pieces, such as broadband access, could get bipartisan support.

During the last budget cycle, Republicans ignored several of Ever's proposals. However, Dicks believes the impact of the pandemic might open the door to more bipartisanship.

During his address, Evers cited some of the effect as he issued pleas for support.

"People across our state and country spent the better part of the last year worried," Evers stated. "Worried about how you'll see a doctor or afford your prescriptions."

Lowering prescription drug costs is another provision supported by AARP.

Dicks said because a lot of the issues have been studied by special task forces in recent years, it shouldn't require a lengthy debate on whether to act.

"So we're in a good position to move forward and resolve some of these problems," Dicks stressed.

The state has until July first to finalize a new budget, which would cover the next two fiscal years.

Disclosure: AARP Wisconsin contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021