 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 22, 2021 


Youth advocates push for climate change to be taught in the classroom; a poll finds most Republicans would stick with Trump over the party.

2021Talks - February 22, 2021 


Biden's AG pick vows to fight white supremacy; an accused Capitol rioter claims she had VIP access; and Trump loyalists are willing to split with the GOP.

Post Office Financial Services Could Help Traditionally Under-Banked Residents

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Just 5% of Americans who received post-secondary degrees lack a bank account, compared with 13% of people with a high school degree or less. (Paul Lowry/Flickr)
Just 5% of Americans who received post-secondary degrees lack a bank account, compared with 13% of people with a high school degree or less. (Paul Lowry/Flickr)
February 22, 2021

BOSTON -- Advocates for postal banking contend having more financial services accessible at U.S. Postal Service locations could help the nation make a more equitable recovery from the COVID-19 economic crisis.

More than 12 million people, or 6% of American adults, don't have a bank account. Another 16% are "under-banked," who have a bank account but also use money orders, check-cashing services, payday loans or tax credit advances.

Porter McConnell, campaign director for Take on Wall Street, said these alternative financial services often can be predatory, or charge exorbitantly high rates. She argued postal banking could fill a crucial gap.

"It's infrastructure that's already there," McConnell pointed out. "It's a very skilled workforce. And the universal service mandate of the post office means that everybody gets to be served by the post office. "

Statistics show 14% of Black residents and 11% of Latino residents are unbanked, compared with just 4% of Caucasian residents.

McConnell noted big Wall Street banks often have closed branches in rural or low-income communities, leaving behind banking deserts.

McConnell thinks the prospects for implementing postal banking in the U.S. are better than ever. It was included in the Democratic Party platform last year, as well as a draft of the CARES Act, and President Joe Biden has indicated his support.

"There's a lot of underbanked and unbanked communities in the middle of Boston, and there's a lot of unbanked or underbanked communities out in the hill country in western Massachusetts," McConnell outlined. "And so, what's great about it is that it serves both of those communities really well."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass, are among the supporters of postal banking in Congress.

Warren has said it could also help the U.S. Postal Service find its own financial footing. The agency has lost $69 billion in the last decade, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021