Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2021 


A new study finds big gains in living-wage jobs under Biden Infrastructure Plan; U.S. House passes major protections for LGBTQ Americans.

2021Talks - February 26, 2021 


A $15 minimum wage is out for now; Capitol Police on past and current threats; House passes major milestone for equality; and voting rights targeted across the nation.

ID Child-Abuse Prevention Campaign Launches as COVID-19 Stresses Families

Resources are available online for parents feeling overwhelmed from the pandemic. (116 & West)
February 25, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- With the stress from the pandemic raising concerns about child abuse and neglect, Idaho organizations are coming together to offer parents support.

This week, a two-year-old died in an alleged abuse case in Garden City, near Boise.

Speakers from Saint Luke's Health System and Idaho Children's Trust Fund hold a news conference today to unveil their child-abuse prevention campaign.

Roger Sherman, executive director for the Idaho Children's Trust Fund, said kids need us right now.

"There's no shame in feeling overwhelmed, especially at a time like this, when so many of us don't have some of the regular supports that we normally would have," Sherman explained. "Our friends and family are maybe a long way away."

Other organizations involved in the effort include the Blue Cross Idaho Foundation, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Micron Foundation.

The urgency to address abuse spiked after two infant deaths in Idaho last year.

The coalition has already released a public service announcement on television and social media with resources for parents.

Sherman noted the changes prompted by the pandemic for families can be debilitating.

"It's a struggle for pretty much everybody," Sherman observed. "And so we've been concerned, with families under a lot of stress, that it's somewhat of a perfect storm for abuse and neglect."

Resources for parents are online at Idahofamilysupport.org. They include urgent help, like mental-health resources, as well as parent and caregiver supports, like the "Crying Baby Plan."

Folks can also call or text the Help Now Line at 986-867-1073.

Disclosure: Idaho Children's Trust Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Children's Issues, Early Childhood Education, Family/Father Issues, and Youth Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
