 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2021 


A new study finds big gains in living-wage jobs under Biden Infrastructure Plan; U.S. House passes major protections for LGBTQ Americans.

2021Talks - February 26, 2021 


A $15 minimum wage is out for now; Capitol Police on past and current threats; House passes major milestone for equality; and voting rights targeted across the nation.

Report: Medical Aid-in-Dying Law Works as Intended for Terminally Ill Coloradans

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Medical aid-in-dying is currently available to more than one in five Americans. It is authorized in nine states, including Colorado, and the District of Columbia. (Pixabay)
Medical aid-in-dying is currently available to more than one in five Americans. It is authorized in nine states, including Colorado, and the District of Columbia. (Pixabay)
February 25, 2021

DENVER -- A new report suggests Colorado's medical aid-in-dying law, passed in 2016, is working as intended, by helping qualified terminally ill residents end their suffering.

Sam DeWitt, southwest regional campaign and outreach manager for the group Compassion & Choices, noted data collected by the state's Department of Public Health and Environment shows more physicians are making terminally ill Coloradans aware of their end-of-life options.

He added many patients report just having the prescription gives them peace of mind.

"So much of the life of a terminally ill person comes down to the daily pain and the unknown," DeWitt observed. "And having just that one item that they control, they know when they get to take it, is extremely empowering."

Last year, 188 Coloradans requested prescriptions for aid-in-dying medications, a 10% increase over the previous year, and 145 went on to obtain the medication.

The number of physicians writing prescriptions increased by 22%, rising from 130 to 159.

Joanne Kelly's husband, Alan Kelly, suffered from multiple system atrophy, a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

After accessing a prescription through Kaiser Permanente, he died at home on Jan. 11 last year.

Kelly said she was pleased her husband could die how he wanted.

"His daughters were here, and his granddaughters, and me," Kelly recounted. "And he died exactly the way he wanted to die: at home, surrounded by people who loved him. And it was very tender and very sweet."

More than 60% of Coloradans who received prescriptions faced a terminal cancer prognosis, followed by progressive neurological disorders, and terminal cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

The End of Life Options Act authorizes mentally fit adults with six months or less to live the option to request medication they can choose to take if their suffering becomes unbearable.

Disclosure: Compassion & Choices contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Senior Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021