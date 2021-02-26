 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2021 


A new study finds big gains in living-wage jobs under Biden Infrastructure Plan; U.S. House passes major protections for LGBTQ Americans.

2021Talks - February 26, 2021 


A $15 minimum wage is out for now; Capitol Police on past and current threats; House passes major milestone for equality; and voting rights targeted across the nation.

Survey: Out-of Pocket Costs a Major Health Concern

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Nearly 70% of voters say they've used telemedicine services during the pandemic, and are likely to do so again. (Drazen/Adobe Stock)
Nearly 70% of voters say they've used telemedicine services during the pandemic, and are likely to do so again. (Drazen/Adobe Stock)
February 25, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A new survey shows Pennsylvanians are worried they can't afford the high out-of-pocket costs for health care, and they want relief.

The survey, by Consumers for Quality Care, said Americans believe the pandemic has exposed serious flaws in the healthcare system, even though it's done a good job getting the country through a critical time.

More than one in ten Pennsylvanians pays at least 10% of their income on insurance premiums, and 6% spend that much or more on out-of-pocket costs, like co-pays and deductibles.

Antoinette Kraus, director of the Pennsylvania Health Access Network, said it may prevent people from seeking the care they need when a routine physical finds a potential problem.

"Then I need to get some diagnostic testing and I have a high out-of-pocket expense, so I delay that further care, and I end up sicker and costlier down the road," Kraus explained.

She added with so many people out of work because of COVID-19, more are delaying routine and follow-up medical visits out of concern for the high cost of care.

Jason Resendez, board member at Consumers for Quality Care, noted the survey found a large majority of voters nationwide want Congress to make healthcare cost a top priority.

"The fact that 67% of consumers said Congress needs to focus on controlling costs, I think that's a pretty big message for policymakers to hear right now, in the midst of this pandemic," Resendez contended.

He emphasized more than 90% of voters agree deductibles should be low enough to not be a barrier to accessing healthcare.

Kraus pointed out the Biden administration's American Rescue Plan addresses healthcare costs though the Affordable Care Act, by extending assistance for premiums in the form of tax credits. But she thinks more needs to be done.

"We need to look at the underlying cost of care, and also figuring out ways to help people who are struggling with out-of-pocket expenses," Kraus concluded.

To help policymakers address these concerns, Consumers for Quality Care has issued a Negotiator's Guide to Health Care Reform.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021