 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2021 


A new study finds big gains in living-wage jobs under Biden Infrastructure Plan; U.S. House passes major protections for LGBTQ Americans.

2021Talks - February 26, 2021 


A $15 minimum wage is out for now; Capitol Police on past and current threats; House passes major milestone for equality; and voting rights targeted across the nation.

Moratorium on Oil and Gas Leases Enters Second Month

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

New Mexico collects a higher share of federal royalties and proceeds from oil and gas leases than other Western states. (blog.ucsusa.org)
New Mexico collects a higher share of federal royalties and proceeds from oil and gas leases than other Western states. (blog.ucsusa.org)
February 26, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - New Mexico's dependency on revenues from the oil and gas industry has the state back in the spotlight as President Joe Biden's moratorium on oil and gas leases enters a second month.

Earlier this week, New Mexico Rep. Yvette Herrell - R-Alamogordo - introduced legislation to exempt the Land of Enchantment from the moratorium, citing potential job losses and reduced funding for public education from the leases.

Some conservatives, however, say it's appropriate for the Biden administration to end what they call the Trump administration's wasteful lease policies. Dave Jenkins, president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, said taxpayers shouldn't be losing money on the leases.

"These oil companies have stockpiled thousands upon thousands of leases and permits that they haven't used, and so they're set for awhile," said Jenkins. "So it makes no sense for us to just keep leasing, when the price of oil is down."

According to Taxpayers for Common Sense, between 2010 and 2019, taxpayers lost out on more than $12 billion in revenue from drilling on public lands because of the federal government's outdated fiscal policies. The group noted that half of that money would have funded schools and other needed services.

Jenkins said while oil prices plummeted throughout the pandemic, oil and gas companies were nonetheless granted leases with minimal drilling potential that will generate little if any revenue for New Mexico communities. He noted that even though the federal government leased an additional 10,000 New Mexico acres in 2020 than the year before, taxpayers lost money on the transactions.

"In 2020, they leased out over 70,000 acres but only brought in $31 million - a $14 million difference," said Jenkins. "Because they were trying to move those leases at a time when the demand was low for oil and the price was low."

The director of New Mexico's Oil Conservation Division has said the state can expect "very little short-term impact" from the freeze on oil and gas leases because the industry has hedged itself very well over the past couple of years. Meanwhile, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham remains "optimistic" the state will not be "punished for its high concentration of federal lands."

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021