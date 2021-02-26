 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 26, 2021 


A new study finds big gains in living-wage jobs under Biden Infrastructure Plan; U.S. House passes major protections for LGBTQ Americans.

2021Talks - February 26, 2021 


A $15 minimum wage is out for now; Capitol Police on past and current threats; House passes major milestone for equality; and voting rights targeted across the nation.

Report: Infrastructure Plan Could Bring Thousands of Jobs to WV

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Expanding broadband and modernizing West Virginia's electric grid could generate more than 15,000 new jobs, according to a new study. (Adobe stock)
Expanding broadband and modernizing West Virginia's electric grid could generate more than 15,000 new jobs, according to a new study. (Adobe stock)
February 26, 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - With the Senate considering President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan, a new study finds that West Virginia stands to gain thousands of living-wage jobs if the federal government invests in some of the plan's key projects.

Bankrolling broadband expansion, clean energy and a more sustainable transportation system would bring more than 41,000 jobs to the Mountain State, according to study lead author and University of Massachusetts Economics Professor Robert Pollin.

Based on federal government statistics, he said the jobs should be union-level - with good wages, conditions and pensions.

"These will be jobs across the board," said Pollin. "A lot of jobs in construction but also jobs in sales management, production, engineering, office support, chemists, farmers, community-service managers across the board."

He estimated the job creation would need about a $2 billion government investment, along with private funding. He urged lawmakers to back Biden's Build Back Better infrastructure plan, which, based on West Virginia's population, he said would bring in more than the $2 billion needed.

The study, put out by the Political Economy Research Institute, said these federal investments would counteract West Virginia's economic collapse from the pandemic and the crash of the coal industry. Pollin said infrastructure spending also would help build a foundation for a more sustainable Appalachia in the future.

"The unemployment rate today in West Virginia is 6.3%," said Pollin. "This can drive West Virginia to a near or total full employment economy. It also is going to attract more people into the state and revitalize the job market."

The report found that upgrading West Virginia's old electric system, expanding broadband and making homes and businesses energy efficient would create about 15,700 of the 41,000 new jobs, while cutting emissions and saving money.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021