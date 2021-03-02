 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2021 


Human rights advocates applaud Biden's policy to reunite immigrant children separated from parents; pivotal SCOTUS arguments today on Voting Rights Act.

2021Talks - March 2nd, 2021 


President Biden meets with Mexican President Lopez Obrador; DHS Secretary Mayorkas says separated immigrant families may be able to stay in U.S.; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces legislation for a wealth tax.

Report: COVID Stimulus Could Soften Wyoming Budget Shortfall

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

States dependent on tourism and energy production revenues have been disproportionately impacted by economic fallout from COVID-19. (Roger Sylvia/Wikimedia Commons)
States dependent on tourism and energy production revenues have been disproportionately impacted by economic fallout from COVID-19. (Roger Sylvia/Wikimedia Commons)
March 2, 2021

CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming and other states facing steep budget shortfalls could bounce back as early as next year if the federal government invests big in COVID recovery, according to new analysis by the Economic Policy Institute.

President Joe Biden's plan includes sending money to states and local governments, funding vaccine distribution, supporting small businesses, expanding child tax credits and $1,400 checks for qualifying workers.

Josh Bivens, research director at the Institute, said the pandemic has hit some states harder than others.

"Two of the things that characterize states with particularly big problems are if they are dependent on tourism, or if they are big energy producers," Bivens explained. "All else being equal, that tends to mean they are in a worse position, and the latter definitely describes the Wyoming economy."

Republicans, including Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo, have criticized Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package for being too big, and argue money should be more targeted to reach those who truly need assistance.

Biden's proposal is being considered by the U.S. Senate after clearing the House last week.

Bivens contended not investing big now could mean that jobs won't return for several years.

He pointed to the slow economic recovery after the Great Recession, which he attributes in large part to a lack of sufficient federal assistance to states and local governments.

"That recovery was just agonizingly slow," Bivens argued. "It took us 10 years to get back down to the low unemployment rate we had in 2007. We really want to get back to the January 2020 unemployment rate quickly, we could be there by early 2022 if we do this aid at scale."

Bivens noted two key components of Biden's COVID package are essential for quick and sustained recovery.

The plan would help state and local governments make public investments in education, roads, water treatment plants and other infrastructure.

He added the plan also allows investments to be made as needed, which he said should support economic growth for a longer stretch of time.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021