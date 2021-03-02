 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2021 


Human rights advocates applaud Biden's policy to reunite immigrant children separated from parents; pivotal SCOTUS arguments today on Voting Rights Act.

2021Talks - March 2nd, 2021 


President Biden meets with Mexican President Lopez Obrador; DHS Secretary Mayorkas says separated immigrant families may be able to stay in U.S.; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren introduces legislation for a wealth tax.

Map Helps States Find Best Place for Next Forest

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Reforesting Idaho could absorb as much as 4.36 million cubic tons of carbon each year. (jeff/Adobe Stock)
Reforesting Idaho could absorb as much as 4.36 million cubic tons of carbon each year. (jeff/Adobe Stock)
March 2, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- A new tool identifies the potential for replanting trees in Idaho and across the country.

The Nature Conservancy and American Forests's Reforestation Hub is a comprehensive look at county-level opportunities for planting trees where they once grew.

It found there are nearly 4.5 million acres of formerly forested land in Idaho.

Susan Cook-Patton, senior forest restoration scientist for The Nature Conservancy, said replanting trees is one means for addressing climate change.

"The point of this work is to say, OK, here is one tool," Cook-Patton explained. "Let's break it further down into ten different menu items that then you could pick what works best for your community, for your county, for your state."

Reforesting Idaho would absorb more than 4.3 million cubic tons of carbon from the atmosphere per year, enough to consume the emissions of about 940,000 cars annually.

When identifying areas ripe for reforestation, the map filters the most promising places based on factors such as how the land is currently used and who owns it.

Cook-Patton noted Idaho has many opportunities across different land categories, such as marginal cropland and shrub land.

Reforestation can also be important in areas scarred by wildfires, an increasing threat in the Northwest because of climate change.

Cook-Patton pointed out forests can grow back on their own but sometimes need intervention to weather future fires.

"That can help stabilize the soil and get the system to come back more rapidly so that we can enjoy our forested areas again," Cook-Patton clarified.

The Nature Conservancy in Idaho is partnering with the City of Boise on its City of Trees Challenge, which aims to plant a tree for every household and a seedling for every resident.

Cook-Patton added urban tree-planting has many upsides.

"We can really benefit from having those trees close to our homes for all the cooling benefits and biodiversity and just general emotional well-being to see a tree out our window," Cook-Patton concluded.

Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy of Idaho contributes to our fund for reporting on the Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021