 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2021 


A union representing teachers and school employees praises Biden's vaccination plan; Biden bows to pressure from his own party on stimulus checks.

2021Talks - March 4, 2021 


The House cancels today's session amid threats of a militia attack, after passing election reform, President Biden agrees to send stimulus checks to fewer people, and political ads are coming back to Facebook.

NM "Local Choice Energy Act" Seen as 21st-Century Model

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Local-choice energy policies adopted in nine states are not-for-profit models that allow communities to prioritize 100% renewable energy. (pixels/Pixabay)
Local-choice energy policies adopted in nine states are not-for-profit models that allow communities to prioritize 100% renewable energy. (pixels/Pixabay)
March 3, 2021

SANTA FE, N.M. - Supporters of a bill in the New Mexico Legislature say it would transform power and control of the state's electric supply, creating a 21st-century renewable-energy policy for the state.

Senate Bill 83, known as the "Local Choice Energy Act," would give local governments the ability to purchase electricity from a provider of their choosing, rather than utility companies that often are beholden to Wall Street investors.

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber, who testified in favor of the bill, said that by increasing competition, consumers would benefit from lower utility bills.

"I think a combination of technology, climate-change issues, economics and different political environment are all combining to begin to put into place the building blocks of a comprehensive energy policy for New Mexico."

Nine states - including California, Illinois, and Ohio - already have passed similar legislation known as "community choice aggregation," allowing tribal and other local governments to take advantage of competitive bids for municipal electricity supply.

Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Doña Ana County, the bill's lead sponsor, said the legislation is needed because it addresses economic inequality and climate change, while offering customers what he called more stable and resilient energy-efficiency options that help create a clean-energy economy.

"New Mexico, it felt like we were on the Stone Age side of unleashing renewables and clean energy, and competition in the state," he said, "so this legislation is something that I think has been long overdue."

Supporters of the Local Choice Energy Act point to the success of water conservation in Santa Fe after the city purchased the water utility from Public Service Company of New Mexico in 1995. Since then, said Jesse Roach, who heads Santa Fe's water division, the overuse of water has been sharply curtailed.

"It looks like we peaked at about 13,000 acre-feet in '95 and now, we're down as of last year to closer to 8,000 acre-feet," he said, "and we've been adding customers that whole time."

Investor-owned utilities have said they're concerned local-choice energy won't be as reliable for customers, despite local-choice becoming more popular nationwide.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021