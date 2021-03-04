 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2021 


A union representing teachers and school employees praises Biden's vaccination plan; Biden bows to pressure from his own party on stimulus checks.

2021Talks - March 4, 2021 


The House cancels today's session amid threats of a militia attack, after passing election reform, President Biden agrees to send stimulus checks to fewer people, and political ads are coming back to Facebook.

Focus of IA Flood Prevention Shifts to Funding Debate

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In the past decade, Iowa has been among the top states with the most flood-disaster declarations. (Adobe Stock)
In the past decade, Iowa has been among the top states with the most flood-disaster declarations. (Adobe Stock)
March 3, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa has taken steps to prevent floods following historic disasters in recent decades. At the center of these efforts are local coordinators, working to keep jurisdictions on the same page. Now, a proposal is being offered to better fund these positions.

As lawmakers craft the next state budget, they're being asked to include grants for full-time coordinators in areas known as Watershed Management Authorities. Cody Smith, a policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, said these are the people who work most closely with local stakeholders to develop the best flood-prevention strategies for the area.

"They're out every day," he said, "communicating with farmers and landowners about, 'OK, how do we put in a conservation practice?' Or, 'What flood mitigation practice would be best suited for your land?'"

The job also involves overseeing planning meetings with local and county agencies, but Smith said the funding is unstable for these positions, resulting in high turnover that hampers progress. The proposal is a trio of three-year grants, totaling $300,000 each. The chairman of a key legislative committee has said it's unclear whether there's enough funding, but new revenue projections are expected soon.

Rodd Marlatt, who chairs the Turkey River Watershed Management Authority in northeastern Iowa, said they've made great strides in reducing the flood threat there. But statewide, he said, districts need that consistent go-between to replicate any success. Marlatt said he wants to shift from planning to more action.

"We know how to do this now. We know which practices are most effective," he said. "And I guess, from this point forward, the state needs to look at that and remember why they did what they did."

After the severe flood of 2008, Iowa leveraged funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create what's now called the Iowa Watershed Approach. Around that same time, the Watershed Management Authorities were created. Now, there are 26 of them across the state.

Disclosure: Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021