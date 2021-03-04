 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2021 


A union representing teachers and school employees praises Biden's vaccination plan; Biden bows to pressure from his own party on stimulus checks.

2021Talks - March 4, 2021 


The House cancels today's session amid threats of a militia attack, after passing election reform, President Biden agrees to send stimulus checks to fewer people, and political ads are coming back to Facebook.

SD Political Expert: Public Confused by AG's Status

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

If South Dakota's attorney general is removed from office, it would be the first time in state history that a state official would be impeached. (Adobe Stock)
If South Dakota's attorney general is removed from office, it would be the first time in state history that a state official would be impeached. (Adobe Stock)
March 4, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. -- Government accountability is part of the debate surrounding South Dakota's attorney general, who faces pressure to resign over a fatal crash, but a political expert said with conflicting actions, it's hard for the public to know whether its best interests are being served.

Many lawmakers, as well as Gov. Kristi Noem, have called on Jason Ravnsborg to resign over charges he now faces for fatally striking a pedestrian with his car last fall.

Ravnsborg refuses to resign, and although lawmakers introduced plans for impeachment, that effort essentially has paused following a gag order in his court case.

Michael Card, assistant professor of political science at the University of South Dakota, suggested it has resulted in confusion for the public.

"They're confused as to why the Legislature didn't appeal the judge's order, because it's clearly constitutional for the Legislature to entertain articles of impeachment," Card explained.

He observed residents might also wonder why the governor didn't appeal, even though she ordered the release of interrogation videos.

The attorney general faces misdemeanor charges, but his actions immediately following the crash have come under scrutiny.

Card pointed out the public might ask how an average citizen would have fared in this situation, but added the right to a fair trial is a key factor for policymakers to consider before acting.

Meanwhile, Card added if the Legislature waits until the criminal case is resolved to reconsider impeachment, there might not be as much public pressure at that point.

"As it drags out, I think it's less likely that the public will call for action that the legislators will respond to," Card projected.

However, he cautioned if Ravnsborg avoids any serious punishment, that might renew any calls from the public for action.

Card noted the release of the interrogation videos underscored the conflict between concerns about accountability and the right for the attorney general to receive a fair trial.

He remarked as publicly damning as they might be, wide circulation of the videos before a trial have raised questions among legal experts.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021