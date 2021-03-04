 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 4, 2021 


A union representing teachers and school employees praises Biden's vaccination plan; Biden bows to pressure from his own party on stimulus checks.

2021Talks - March 4, 2021 


The House cancels today's session amid threats of a militia attack, after passing election reform, President Biden agrees to send stimulus checks to fewer people, and political ads are coming back to Facebook.

Looking Beyond Classroom to Improve Student Success

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Some Ohio schools are expanding programming to include outside services that support the entire family. (AdobeStock)
Some Ohio schools are expanding programming to include outside services that support the entire family. (AdobeStock)
March 4, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A new bill would help schools in Ohio look beyond the classroom to improve student success.

The Full-Service Community School Expansion Act would help districts bring in wraparound services that support the overall well-being of students and their families, including medical care, counseling, mentoring and transportation.

Alexander Local Schools started a Community Learning Center program a decade ago with the help of local agencies and organizations.

Lindy Douglas, school superintendent, explained the community was dealing with rising poverty at the time, as well as a drug epidemic, and kids were not coming to school ready to learn.

"Students now have the help they need so that they can focus on academics," Douglas touted. "We were able to reach out to the families and help the families get back on their feet. Sometimes it's what the children are dealing with on a daily basis at home that hinders their performance."

Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, introduced the act, Senate Bill 385, and a companion bill was introduced in the House, House Resolution 1241.

It would offer funding and resources to help districts plan, expand and create infrastructure for community schools.

Douglas noted in rural districts such as Alexander Local, the community learning model opens up opportunities for students and their families, who otherwise may lack time and resources.

"When you bring the services to the child in the school building, the parents no longer have to miss work," Douglas observed. "The child is pulled out of the classroom, gets the medical or mental-health counseling that they need. And they're slid right back into the classroom. So they miss very little school time."

And Douglas added the district has seen success, most notably their alternative program for troubled youths that incorporates mental-health counselors into the classroom learning environment.

"So servicing their mental-health needs along with their educational needs," Douglas reported. "That classroom started with 15 to 20 kids in that unit. Now we're down to probably five. That speaks numbers and volumes."

She also pointed out by helping students who would have normally dropped out, the district has also improved graduation rates.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021