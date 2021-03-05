 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 5, 2021 


New rules should speed large-scale clean-energy projects in NY; Texas' Gov. Abbott tries to shift COVID blame to release of "immigrants."

2021Talks - March 5, 2021 


A marathon Senate session begins to pass COVID relief; Sanders plans a $15 minimum wage amendment; and work continues to approve Biden's cabinet choices.

New MA Pesticide Rules Made to Protect Pollinators

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In the 2019-2020 winter, Massachusetts beekeepers reported a 47% drop in colony numbers. (Vadim/Adobe Stock)
In the 2019-2020 winter, Massachusetts beekeepers reported a 47% drop in colony numbers. (Vadim/Adobe Stock)
March 5, 2021

BOSTON -- Massachusetts has some new rules to restrict the use of pesticides.

Neonicotinoids, or 'neo-nics' for short, will no longer be found on retail shelves in the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts Pesticide Board Subcommittee made the decision to minimize harm to bees and other pollinators.

Marty Dagoberto, policy director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Massachusetts, said the benefits of having a stable, healthy population of pollinators can't be replicated by technology, and many fruits and veggies; berries, apples, carrots, broccoli as well as almonds, coffee and chocolate, rely on them.

"Honey bees and other pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food that we eat," Dagoberto explained. "So, as a matter of food security, we need to make sure that we are not poisoning our ecosystems to the point where we don't have these valuable services of the pollinators."

He noted pollinator health has been declining in the last decade, and companies that make neo-nics say many other factors affect the health of bee colonies.

In the winter of 2019 to 2020, Massachusetts beekeepers reported a 47% drop in annual colony numbers, according to a survey from the Bee Informed Partnership.

The European Union banned neo-nics in 2018, and Massachusetts joins Connecticut, Maryland and Vermont in following that example.

But Dagoberto said more could be done, such as banning neo-nic-coated corn and soybean seeds, and requiring growers to label any nursery plants treated with neo-nics.

"This marks an incremental victory, which took us six years to land," Dagoberto recounted. "It really only happened because of immense, ongoing grassroots action and working with legislative allies who are willing to hold state regulators accountable."

He added part of what held up this regulation change for so long was the chemical lobby, which he said creates roadblocks for attempts to reform pesticide-use laws.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021