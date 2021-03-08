 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 8, 2021 


Nationwide protests in advance of trial of former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd; judicial districts amendment faces bipartisan skepticism in PA.

2021Talks - March 8, 2021 


After a whirlwind voting session the Senate approves $1.9 Trillion COVID relief bill, President Biden signs an executive order to expand voting access and the president plans a news conference this month.

Deer Migration Study Could Help Reduce Vehicle Collisions

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

More than 150 people die each year and 290,000 are injured in wildlife-vehicle collisions nationwide. (Don DeBold/Flickr)
More than 150 people die each year and 290,000 are injured in wildlife-vehicle collisions nationwide. (Don DeBold/Flickr)
March 8, 2021

EVANSTON, Wyo. -- The Wyoming Game and Fish department is gearing up to put GPS radio collars on some 50 Uinta mule deer in southwestern Wyoming.

Biologists hope the collars will provide new and robust data revealing deer migration activities, including the risks to animals as herds encounter and cross Interstate 80 and State Highway 189.

Bill Rudd, project manager and cofounder of the Wyoming Migration Initiative, said the study should give wildlife managers the tools they need to keep deer populations strong, and help make Wyoming highways safer.

"It helps us understand the risk that deer face as they cross some of the highways in southwest Wyoming, but also the risk that motorists face," Rudd explained.

There are some 12 to 14,000 Uinta Mule Deer in southwest Wyoming and parts of Utah, and in winter they travel in groups of between 20 and 50 deer.

Researchers will use the collars to track what time of year animals encounter highways, and where, to inform efforts to mitigate deer mortalities.

An estimated 6,000 Wyoming big game animals are killed each year in vehicle collisions. Nationally, more than 150 people die and 29,000 are injured annually in wildlife collisions.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department projects that collisions could drop by 80 to 90% with the addition of animal underpasses.

Jeff Short, wildlife biologist for the department, said the Highway 189 section of the Uinta migration corridor is next on the agency's list for developing projects that can reduce risks for both deer and drivers.

"Possibly fencing the highway off, creating underpasses and or overpasses to try to facilitate deer movement," Short outlined. "So the timing of this study is really important."

Short noted data collected this spring will be used for decades by biologists and wildlife managers.

But he added it doesn't come cheap, and is outside the agency's standard budget.

The study is a collaboration between Wyoming Game and Fish, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the University of Wyoming, where Rudd's initiative is based, and the Muley Fanatic Foundation.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - WY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021