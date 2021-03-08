 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 8, 2021 


Nationwide protests in advance of trial of former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd; judicial districts amendment faces bipartisan skepticism in PA.

2021Talks - March 8, 2021 


After a whirlwind voting session the Senate approves $1.9 Trillion COVID relief bill, President Biden signs an executive order to expand voting access and the president plans a news conference this month.

New Opportunities to Connect College Students to SNAP

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A survey found 38% of students at four-year colleges were food insecure at the start of the pandemic. (AdobeStock)
A survey found 38% of students at four-year colleges were food insecure at the start of the pandemic. (AdobeStock)
March 8, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Hunger is an unfortunate reality for many Ohio college students, but there are new opportunities to help connect more students to food assistance.

The USDA is allowing new flexibility so low-income "traditional" students temporarily can qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Betsy Suver, bureau chief of SNAP, cash policy and technical assistance for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, explained two changes, the first of which involves eligibility for work-study students.

"It used to say 'participating in a work study,' but now all they have to do is be eligible to participate in a work study," Suver outlined. "And the second one is completely new; and this is students with an expected family contribution or EFC of zero."

That means eligible students must have filled out a zero EFC on their financial-aid application.

A survey conducted at the start of the pandemic found 44% of students at two-year colleges and 38% of students at four-year colleges were food insecure.

The changes were part of the CARES Act passed in December.

Suver noted the maximum SNAP benefit also was boosted by 15% during the pandemic.

"So even if someone would normally just qualify for $100, they will get the $234 while we're eligible for what are called emergency allotments," Suver observed.

Food insecurity is more prevalent among non-traditional students; those age 25 and older and those who are parents.

Randy Gardener, Chancellor for the Ohio Department of Higher Education, said campuses need to ensure the academic success and wellness of the "whole student" is supported.

"Higher education must be about supporting and respecting the whole student. You've got health-care challenges, you've got unemployment issues and trying to maintain a semblance of education during this difficult time just means we have to do everything we can," Gardener stressed. "We have to do as much as possible."

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and The Ohio Department of Higher Education are working with The Center for Community Solutions and the Ohio Association of Foodbanks to help colleges and universities raise awareness about the new opportunities for food assistance.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021