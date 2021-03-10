Groups Try to Find Last-Minute Arms for Extra Vaccine Doses

Extravaccinenotifier.com' is a free site that helps clinics and pharmacies reach people who are willing to rush down and receive last-minute leftover vaccine shots. (ExtraVaccineNotifier.com)

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Several new websites have popped up to connect pharmacies or clinics with leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people who want the shot.



Last week, two companies, Force for Good and Sheer ID, launched the website extravaccinenotifier.com. So far, 16,000 people have signed up.



Matt Tatham, senior manager of public relations for Sheer ID, said the idea is to avoid wasting any of the precious vaccine.



"It's not about trying to cut the line," he said. "It's just about trying to maximize the amount of doses that are out there right now."



A second website, HiDrB.com, also connects patients with leftover vaccine doses, but it has yet to expand into Nevada. The state of Nevada has just launched its own statewide website to schedule regular vaccine appointments at vax4NV.nv.gov.



Staff at many pharmacies and clinics have resorted to making their own ad-hoc standby lists. One mom, Libby Valentino, said her neighbor, who works at a pharmacy, asked her to spread the word, so she took to Facebook and got 50 responses in a matter of hours.



"I also feel kind of saddened by that, because I know that I'm only reaching out to my friends and family," she said. "But I know that there are people in much more dire situations, who could really benefit from getting the vaccination - but I don't necessarily have access to them."



Meanwhile the list of who is eligible for vaccination appointments in Nevada is growing. Last week, Clark County opened up appointments to include people in a number of industries, including public transportation, agriculture, food processing, utilities and front-line airport operations.