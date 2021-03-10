 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2021 


Ohio lawmakers consider limiting governor's COVID emergency powers; White House says Biden won't put his name on stimulus checks.

2021Talks - March 10, 2021 


House set for final vote on COVID relief bill, group of GOP lawmakers visiting southern border, major union bill passes in the House, big-tech critic reportedly tapped for FTC, and Chauvin jury selection continues.

Groups Try to Find Last-Minute Arms for Extra Vaccine Doses

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Extravaccinenotifier.com' is a free site that helps clinics and pharmacies reach people who are willing to rush down and receive last-minute leftover vaccine shots. (ExtraVaccineNotifier.com)
Extravaccinenotifier.com' is a free site that helps clinics and pharmacies reach people who are willing to rush down and receive last-minute leftover vaccine shots. (ExtraVaccineNotifier.com)
March 10, 2021

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Several new websites have popped up to connect pharmacies or clinics with leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people who want the shot.

Last week, two companies, Force for Good and Sheer ID, launched the website extravaccinenotifier.com. So far, 16,000 people have signed up.

Matt Tatham, senior manager of public relations for Sheer ID, said the idea is to avoid wasting any of the precious vaccine.

"It's not about trying to cut the line," he said. "It's just about trying to maximize the amount of doses that are out there right now."

A second website, HiDrB.com, also connects patients with leftover vaccine doses, but it has yet to expand into Nevada. The state of Nevada has just launched its own statewide website to schedule regular vaccine appointments at vax4NV.nv.gov.

Staff at many pharmacies and clinics have resorted to making their own ad-hoc standby lists. One mom, Libby Valentino, said her neighbor, who works at a pharmacy, asked her to spread the word, so she took to Facebook and got 50 responses in a matter of hours.

"I also feel kind of saddened by that, because I know that I'm only reaching out to my friends and family," she said. "But I know that there are people in much more dire situations, who could really benefit from getting the vaccination - but I don't necessarily have access to them."

Meanwhile the list of who is eligible for vaccination appointments in Nevada is growing. Last week, Clark County opened up appointments to include people in a number of industries, including public transportation, agriculture, food processing, utilities and front-line airport operations.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021