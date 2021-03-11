 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2021 


Rural communities are big beneficiaries in COVID-19 relief bill; Merrick Garland confirmed as U.S. attorney general.

2021Talks - March 11, 2021 


President Biden gives his first prime-time presidential address tonight, a year since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic; Friday, he'll sign $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, one of the largest spending bills in American history.

Pandemic Shifts Methods of Caring for Children, Families

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Community partnerships have found ways to adapt in order to keep caring for children and families throughout the pandemic. (Gargonia/Adobe Stock)
Community partnerships have found ways to adapt in order to keep caring for children and families throughout the pandemic. (Gargonia/Adobe Stock)
March 11, 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left many Missouri families financially insecure, especially those with children, and it's also changed the approaches of many groups who support them.

Missouri's rate of households with children who've lost income due to COVID-19 has been anywhere from 40% to 50% in the last year, and even closer to 60% early on in the pandemic, according to data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Jen Black, executive director for the Alliance of Southwest Missouri, has been working to support children and families' mental health, including by moving her group's child-parent relationship training course online.

She said it was one way to intervene in the increase in instances of child abuse, with decreased reporting.

"In the work that we all do, we're used to running to the fire," Black explained. "And with the pandemic, it was very bizarre because a lot of us couldn't run to the fire."

Black pointed out the training is aimed at helping parents identify the emotions their children are going through, as well as managing their own stresses stemming from work, household duties and child care.

The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of safe and secure housing. Roughly 15% of Missouri adults in households with kids on average reported little to no confidence in their ability to pay their next rent or mortgage payment on time.

Tom Dugger, executive director of Families and Communities Together in northeast Missouri, said his group helps residents, mostly in Marion County, make their homes really feel like home, by facilitating donations of household items folks may need.

"For example, someone goes to the domestic-abuse shelter, and they leave everything behind to get away from that situation," Dugger observed. "When they can start over, when they get a job, they can get a place to live on their own, they're starting their household over completely with nothing. And so we're able to help families like that."

The Alliance for Southwest Missouri and Families and Communities Together are among the community partnerships affiliated with the Missouri Family and Community Trust and Kids Count Missouri, all working to improve outcomes for kids and families in the state.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021