 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 11, 2021 


Rural communities are big beneficiaries in COVID-19 relief bill; Merrick Garland confirmed as U.S. attorney general.

2021Talks - March 11, 2021 


President Biden gives his first prime-time presidential address tonight, a year since WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic; Friday, he'll sign $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan, one of the largest spending bills in American history.

Lawsuit Seeks to Remove Barriers to Medicaid Coverage

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Almost 55,000 Nebraskans are estimated to be eligible for, but not yet enrolled in, health coverage under Medicaid expansion passed by state voters in 2018. (DOD)
Almost 55,000 Nebraskans are estimated to be eligible for, but not yet enrolled in, health coverage under Medicaid expansion passed by state voters in 2018. (DOD)
March 11, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Health advocates are taking Nebraska state regulators to court over the rollout of Medicaid expansion, approved by Nebraska voters in 2018.

The lawsuit claims the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has created unnecessary barriers to coverage through its two-tiered benefits program.

Sarah Maresh, staff attorney for Nebraska Appleseed, said removing barriers to health care is critical during the global pandemic.

"It's really important for people to have health-care coverage," Maresh asserted. "And so this lawsuit is intended to ensure that the state follows the statute, and voters get what they voted for."

Nebraska's Medicaid expansion waiver makes the case that work requirements, noted from doctors to qualify for certain exemptions, and other measures are necessary to encourage residents to be more self-sufficient and move into employer-based or commercial health plans, which they argue will help keep the program financially sustainable.

Maresh pointed out Initiative 427 prohibits the state from imposing additional obligations on those who enroll in Medicaid coverage, including work requirements and documentation to qualify for the program's prime tier, which includes dental, vision and over-the-counter drug coverage.

She believes the lawsuit is necessary to ensure expanded health coverage is implemented the way Nebraska voters intended.

"The tiered benefit system that applies to all of the people in the Medicaid expansion group violates the state statute because of these barriers and burdens," Maresh contended. "People are having to jump through extra hoops, people are being denied benefits, and that violates the statute."

Voters approved Initiative 427 in 2018, but state officials didn't roll out its coverage program until nearly two years later.

As of Feb. 28, some 35,000 Nebraskans were enrolled in Medicaid expansion. Maresh said nearly 55,000 more residents are estimated to be eligible for coverage.

Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021