 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2021 


Tribes applaud the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet leadership post; millions of dollars available to holdout states that decide to expand Medicaid.

2021Talks - March 16, 2021 


Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American to serve in the Cabinet; Biden administration brags about 100 million COVID-19 doses and stimulus checks in next 10 days, but faces spike in illegal border crossings.

Keeping Families Safe as Schools Reopen

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Schools need to take multiple precautions to keep students, staff and families safe from COVID-19 as classrooms reopen. (ManuPadilla/Adobe Stock)
Schools need to take multiple precautions to keep students, staff and families safe from COVID-19 as classrooms reopen. (ManuPadilla/Adobe Stock)
March 15, 2021

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The push is on at both the state and national levels to reopen schools, but will it be done in a way that ensures all families, including multigenerational households, stay safe.

There are more than 300,000 multigenerational households in New York.

Although they are most often found in Hispanic and Asian families, the number of households that include grandparents is growing across all communities, which means older, more vulnerable adults could be at risk as children return to classrooms.

Andy Pallotta, president of New York State United Teachers, said COVID-19 testing is a critical part of reopening schools, but of the state's 700 school districts, only 57 are currently doing regular testing.

"We want to see that as part of the process going forward," Pallotta urged. "An aggressive campaign of testing, and this way we can stop any spread in the community from coming into the schools."

He emphasized all communities need to know the precautions needed to keep students, teachers and families safe, and be satisfied that those steps are being taken.

Jaia Peterson Lent, deputy executive director of the National Center on Grandfamilies, pointed out grandparents in multigenerational households often play critical roles in helping families get through the restrictions brought on by the COVID pandemic.

"Families may be choosing to live together because they are facing economic challenges, or because they need help with child care," Lent explained. "Certainly, families' lives in terms of child-care needs have been turned upside down during the pandemic."

She added families may be hesitant about sending children back to school if they feel it would put a grandparent who is their only option for child care at risk of COVID.

Data suggests many children doing remote learning are keeping up with reading, but math skills have suffered.

And access to technology, such as broadband internet, puts some communities at a disadvantage.

Pallotta said that is why returning to classrooms is important.

"We believe there's no better way of educating a child than having it in person," Pallotta asserted. "We also say, in the same breath, that it has to be done safely."

The federal Department of Health and Human Services announced last week it will give out $650 million in grants to help schools implement COVID testing.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021