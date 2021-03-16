 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2021 


Tribes applaud the first Native American to serve in a Cabinet leadership post; millions of dollars available to holdout states that decide to expand Medicaid.

2021Talks - March 16, 2021 


Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American to serve in the Cabinet; Biden administration brags about 100 million COVID-19 doses and stimulus checks in next 10 days, but faces spike in illegal border crossings.

MA Groups Applaud Vote-By-Mail Extension, Urge Permanence

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Massachusetts voters casting ballots in upcoming municipal elections can vote early in person or by mail. (Seventyfour/Adobe Stock)
Massachusetts voters casting ballots in upcoming municipal elections can vote early in person or by mail. (Seventyfour/Adobe Stock)
March 16, 2021

BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers passed a bill to extend early voting and vote-by-mail through the first half of this year, and advocates said it's a key step toward making the reforms permanent.

Ahead of the 2020 elections, the Commonwealth opted to allow voters access to alternatives to in-person voting on Election Day, but the vote-by-mail provision was set to expire at the end of this month.

Alex Psilakis, policy and communications manager for MassVOTE, said while people may think the next major election is the 2022 midterms, towns are having local elections now and in the coming months, and city elections will take place in the fall.

"This isn't a sort of issue we can just kind of kick down the road and wait a couple of years to solve," Psilakis asserted. "It's something we really have to consider now because there's always some sort of election that's going on, and it's really important that everybody has their voice heard."

Psilakis said MassVOTE supports the VOTES Act, a bill before the General Court that would make both early voting and vote-by-mail permanent.

It would also implement same-day registration up to and including on Election Day, which reformers in Massachusetts have been working toward for years.

Psilakis noted states such as Colorado and Washington, which used vote-by-mail even before the pandemic, used to be the exceptions.

But now he thinks states without alternative options will be the outliers.

"Because they proved so popular last year, and it's proven perfectly safe and effective, I think it's a matter of wondering when they're going to become permanent, not if," Psilakis contended.

For the short term, Psilakis echoed the importance of extending vote-by-mail through June, adding more than 200 elections across the state have either occurred or will occur in the first half of 2021.

Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - MA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021