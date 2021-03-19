 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 19, 2021 


Immigrant "Dreamers" are a step closer to the chance to become American citizens; families making their first nursing-home visits in a long time.

2021Talks - March 19, 2021 


U.S. reaches 100 million COVID vaccine milestone; Biden and Harris visit Atlanta to speak with Asian American leaders; and House holds first hearing on Asian American discrimination in 30 years.

Visits Bring Relief to Nursing Home Residents

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In-person visits will help seniors suffering the effects of isolation brought on by the COVID pandemic lockdown. (Grustock/Adobe Stock)
In-person visits will help seniors suffering the effects of isolation brought on by the COVID pandemic lockdown. (Grustock/Adobe Stock)
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA
March 19, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Families are returning to visit relatives in Pennsylvania nursing homes, bringing a year of painful isolation to an end for many seniors.

More than a year after the COVID pandemic put nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the Commonwealth in lockdown, visitors are being welcomed back.

Over the past year, more than half of COVID deaths in the state were among residents of long-term care facilities. But with most residents now having been vaccinated, the infection rate has plummeted and federal officials have recommended easing restrictions on visitation.

To Bill Johnston-Walsh - state director of AARP Pennsylvania - that's welcome news, since isolation can cause depression, physical and mental decline among nursing-home residents.

"We believe that there's no substitute for the person to have in-person contact," said Johnston-Walsh, "and a warm embrace that is so critical for the physical and mental well-being of nursing home residents."

Gov. Tom Wolf's office is strongly encouraging all nursing home and long-term care facilities in the state to follow the federal recommendation to expand visitation.

The state says residents who are fully vaccinated can choose to have close contact with visitors, including touching. But Johnston-Walsh cautioned that precautions need to be taken to ensure that infection rates don't start going back up.

"We have to make sure that we're still wearing the masks," said Johnston-Walsh, "that the visits are done in open spaces whether they be inside or outside, and to keep family members and their guests distant from other residents and staff members."

Each facility must decide individually if it wants to expand visitation, but experts believe most will do so within the next few weeks.

Johnston-Walsh added that it appears the pandemic has reached a turning point for nursing home residents, and the efforts of state and federal officials to bring the COVID pandemic under control are paying off.

"As we enter a new phase of this pandemic with the ongoing rollout of vaccines and the growing knowledge about public health needs," said Johnston-Walsh, "it is vital that these vulnerable seniors are able to safely visit with their loved ones."

Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021