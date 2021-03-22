 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2021 


The debate over the future of reproductive rights heads for Ohio, and 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, killed in a supermarket mass shooting.

2021Talks - March 23, 2021 


The V.P. promotes a humane response to the border crisis, a call for representation for D.C. residents, Sen. Schumer touts approval of cabinet picks, and Trump talks about the future leaders of the GOP.

Poll: CA Latinos Overwhelmingly Support Conservation Measures

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Sand to Snow National Monument is a haven for outdoor recreation for families in the Coachella Valley. (Robert Fanger/Hispanic Access Foundation)
The Sand to Snow National Monument is a haven for outdoor recreation for families in the Coachella Valley. (Robert Fanger/Hispanic Access Foundation)
By Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA
March 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES -- A new poll shows Latino voters in California are even more supportive than the general population of policies that protect public lands and combat climate change.

The new survey finds an overwhelming majority of Latino voters, 85%, support President Joe Biden's new goal of protecting 30% of the country's lands and waters by the year 2030.

Shanna Edberg, director of conservation programs for the Hispanic Access Foundation, which commissioned the survey, said even COVID-19 hasn't shaken that support.

"For both Latino voters and California voters at large, we have nine out of 10 supportive of making conservation investments, even in the midst of a pandemic," Edberg observed.

The poll also found 83% of Latinos surveyed support dedicating funding to address air and water pollution in lower-income parts of California, compared to 72% of all voters.

Frank Ruiz, Salton Sea program director for Audubon California, said Latino families often live in urban areas with little access to parks or nature trails, so 82% like the idea of setting aside funds to improve access to outdoor recreation, particularly in lower-income communities of color.

"Latinos really care about the environment, really care about the land, the water, natural resources," Ruiz contended. "These communities need to participate. We just need to be heard."

In the survey, more than three-quarters of Latino voters support gradually transitioning the state of California to 100% renewable energy, and barring oil and gas drilling from public lands that are important to wildlife migration.

Hispanic Access Foundation also has developed an online toolkit which explains the range of environmental problems facing the state.

Disclosure: Hispanic Access Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Education, Environment, Health Issues, Human Rights/Racial Justice, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021