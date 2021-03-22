 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2021 


The debate over the future of reproductive rights heads for Ohio, and 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, killed in a supermarket mass shooting.

2021Talks - March 23, 2021 


The V.P. promotes a humane response to the border crisis, a call for representation for D.C. residents, Sen. Schumer touts approval of cabinet picks, and Trump talks about the future leaders of the GOP.

Concord Residents Join Nationwide Rallies to Stop Anti-Asian Hate

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

More than 3,700 hate crimes against members of the Asian American or Pacific Islander community were reported between March 2020 and late February 2021. (wachiwit/Adobe Stock)
More than 3,700 hate crimes against members of the Asian American or Pacific Islander community were reported between March 2020 and late February 2021. (wachiwit/Adobe Stock)
By Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - NH
March 22, 2021

CONCORD, N.H. -- Concord was one of many cities around the country to hold rallies this weekend, to honor the eight victims of last week's shootings at three Georgia spas.

Six of the people whose lives were taken were Asian women, and speakers urged elected officials to take action to stop hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased by nearly 150% during the pandemic, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino.

Rep. Latha Mangipudi, D-Nashua, told the crowd "words matter," especially when coming from elected officials.

"We should call upon them, regardless of their party affiliation, to use their words to strongly denounce hate and to condemn violence against ethnic and minority groups," Mangipudi urged. "We should demand that they put policies in place that will protect us."

Mangipudi and other speakers voiced opposition to two bills in the state Legislature.

House Bill 544 would prohibit conversations about structural racism, implicit bias and white supremacy in schools or the workplace, and House Bill 266 would prevent New Hampshire cities from becoming sanctuary cities.

Samantha Searles, founding member of Black Lives Matter Nashua, said she was coming out to support the AAPI community now the same way non-Black people of color protested in solidarity last summer after George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police.

"I'm so proud of the work being done with Black Lives Matter to debunk myths and amplify facts about the Black experience," Searles remarked. "And it's been amazing to see white and other people of color grow around me over the last year or so. I want the Asian community to be able to feel the same way I do."

In Congress, Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, have introduced the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, aimed at increasing Justice Department oversight of coronavirus-related hate crimes and making culturally-competent information on hate crimes accessible in multiple languages, among other measures.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021