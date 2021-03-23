 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2021 


The debate over the future of reproductive rights heads for Ohio, and 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, killed in a supermarket mass shooting.

2021Talks - March 23, 2021 


The V.P. promotes a humane response to the border crisis, a call for representation for D.C. residents, Sen. Schumer touts approval of cabinet picks, and Trump talks about the future leaders of the GOP.

Pandemic Spurs Renewed Abandoned-Mine Cleanup Efforts

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

It's estimated the United States is saddled with around $11.4 billion in costs to clean up abandoned coal mine sites nationwide. (Adobe Stock)
It's estimated the United States is saddled with around $11.4 billion in costs to clean up abandoned coal mine sites nationwide. (Adobe Stock)
By Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY - Producer
March 23, 2021

WHITESBURG, Ky. -- This week, state officials announced the start of several new grant-funded, abandoned-mine land projects in Eastern Kentucky.

Advocates say two bills in Congress, the RECLAIM Act and the Abandoned Mine Land Reauthorization Act, would nearly double the money Kentucky gets for repurposing land.

The projects include developing a new water-treatment plant in Perry County, and turning an old mine site in Harlan County into a welcome center for motorsports tourism.

Marissa Lautzenheiser, Northern programs director for the nonprofit Rural Action, said reclamation is critical to revitalize local economies left behind by the mining industry.

"No one would think of abandoned mine lands as infrastructure, but we definitely need infrastructure to address the challenges that abandoned mine lands pose to economic development," Lautzenheiser asserted.

The legislation would reauthorize the Abandoned Mine Land program, which is slated to expire this fall, for another 15 years, and would distribute $1 million in currently unused funds to coal communities across 20 states.

Rebecca Shelton, director of policy and organizing for the Appalachian Citizens' Law Center, explained the bills would provide funding to invest in new uses for mine sites that can grow regional jobs in sectors like tourism, agriculture and renewable energy.

"We have the equipment in the region, we have workers with the skills to use the equipment, and we can really get to work, relatively right away," Shelton emphasized.

Shelton added abandoned mine sites pose serious environmental threats. They often pollute waterways and cause erosion and increased risk of dangerous landslides and mudslides.

"Materials have been seeping into water for many years, but ultimately it's all a part of the same issue, which is that we have mine lands in our communities that need to be cleaned up," Shelton remarked.

It's estimated Eastern Kentucky needs more than $900 million for abandoned mine cleanup.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021