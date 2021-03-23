 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2021 


The debate over the future of reproductive rights heads for Ohio, and 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, killed in a supermarket mass shooting.

2021Talks - March 23, 2021 


The V.P. promotes a humane response to the border crisis, a call for representation for D.C. residents, Sen. Schumer touts approval of cabinet picks, and Trump talks about the future leaders of the GOP.

Report: High School Not Too Late to Improve Student Outcomes

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Students with daily school-day tutoring in the Chicago Public Schools were able to progress two to three times faster than their peers. (vlorzor/Adobe Stock)
Students with daily school-day tutoring in the Chicago Public Schools were able to progress two to three times faster than their peers. (vlorzor/Adobe Stock)
By Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL - Producer
March 23, 2021

CHICAGO -- As school districts grapple with the pandemic's academic fallout, new research shows intensive in-school tutoring could help bridge the equity gap in education, and in particular, with high school math.

Monica Bhatt, senior research director at the University of Chicago Education Lab, said there's a false assumption that once kids reach high school, it may not be possible to change student behaviors and outcomes.

She is co-author of a National Bureau of Economic Research report, which found in some of Chicago's most economically disadvantaged schools, 45 minutes of math tutoring during the school day improved both test scores and grades for ninth- and tenth-grade students.

"It's not too late to invest in young people, even in adolescents, and you can still realize very big gains," Bhatt asserted. "From an equity perspective, I think this is really important to think about."

Failing core math courses is a common reason students drop out of Chicago schools.

And while it may be obvious tutoring leads to better learning outcomes, Bhatt noted part of the struggle is implementing programs in a cost-effective way, so as many students as possible have access.

Bhatt pointed out during the pandemic, many students have missed out on school or are learning in an online environment that isn't optimal for them.

She added many districts are seeking ways to address long-term disparities, but also make sure that students of all ages don't fall through the cracks as schools reopen.

"The tutors are able to meet students where they are in terms of their level, and then help them be more engaged in their regular math class," Bhatt explained. "Because they're starting to understand that they can do math, that they can be good at math."

She hopes the model will help simplify the task of teaching.

Some high school students are doing math at a fifth- or sixth-grade level and others at a college level.

In the report, tutors worked closely with teachers on what would be most useful for students to get the most out of their courses.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021