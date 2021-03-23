 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2021 


The debate over the future of reproductive rights heads for Ohio, and 10 people, including a Boulder police officer, killed in a supermarket mass shooting.

2021Talks - March 23, 2021 


The V.P. promotes a humane response to the border crisis, a call for representation for D.C. residents, Sen. Schumer touts approval of cabinet picks, and Trump talks about the future leaders of the GOP.

Battle Brews Over Ohio's "Abortion-Ban Trigger" Bill

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Women's pro-choice advocates worry the current conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court will be open to overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (Lorie Shaull/Flickr)
Women's pro-choice advocates worry the current conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court will be open to overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (Lorie Shaull/Flickr)
By Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH - Producer
March 23, 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A consequential debate over the future of reproductive rights could soon be coming to the Ohio Statehouse.

Senate Bill 123 is the latest so-called "trigger ban" to be introduced in Ohio.

Should the current majority of the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the bill would ban all abortions in Ohio, except those necessary to save the mother's life.

Allie Frazier, director of communications for Ohio Right to Life, argued the landmark case was wrongly decided and is outdated.

"We know a lot more about life than we did back in the 1970s, with the advent of ultrasounds and our understanding of what when human life begins, and what women's empowerment means," Frazier contended.

Lauren Blauvelt-Copelin, vice president of government relations and public advocacy for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, thinks state lawmakers have the wrong priorities.

"Instead of increasing access to healthcare and passing bills that would address important things like the crisis around maternal and infant mortality, Republican legislators continue to try to strip Ohioans of their reproductive health, even during a pandemic," Blauvelt-Copelin countered. "We deserve better."

The bill offers no exceptions in cases of pregnancy that is the result of rape or incest, and allows felony charges for medical professionals who terminate a pregnancy.

Polling consistently shows more than half of Americans believe Roe v. Wade should be upheld.

But Frazier argued Ohio voters are anti-abortion.

"In the Ohio Statehouse, we have pro-life majorities in both chambers, and that has been a consistent feature of Ohio's political landscape for years now," Frazier pointed out. "It really goes to show that Ohioans prioritize life."

Abortion is legal in Ohio up to 20 weeks of gestation, but one in ten Ohio women in the most recent survey said they think abortion is illegal in the state.

Blauvelt-Copelin stressed women deserve to understand their healthcare options.

"Senate Bill 123 increases anxiety and misinformation for Ohioans," remarked. "That's why it's so important to state that abortion is still legal in Ohio, and we have to do more to increase access to reproductive healthcare."

Arkansas' Republican governor recently signed a near-total ban on abortion, saying he knows it isn't constitutional and is intended to directly challenge Roe v. Wade.

Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.

Disclosure: The George Gund Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021