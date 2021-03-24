 
Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 24, 2021 


Will the pandemic pause women's wage progress? Plus, a warning about the so-called "Taxpayer's Bill of Rights" in the Pennsylvania legislature.

2021Talks - March 24, 2021 


Gun reform is in the spotlight after another shooting, a pair of Democratic senators pledge to block Biden's nominees, and the Senate starts hearings on a massive voting rights bill.

Community Grants Aim to Support Local KY Recovery

AARP volunteers pose in front of the downtown Danville Community Challenge mural in 2018. (Adobe Stock)
By Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY - Producer
March 24, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The effects of the pandemic have depressed local government budgets at the same time communities need help bouncing back from a year under lockdown, and AARP Kentucky says its Community Challenge grant program aims to fill the gap.

This year, said Charlotte Whittaker, the group's state president, the focus is on projects that help spur local recovery, improve public spaces and boost public transportation services. She urged communities to get creative when they apply for these grants.

"Maybe a library would want more iPads to be able to loan out for families to connect," she said. "There's just a lot of 'neat things' that can be done during this time that maybe we hadn't thought of in 2020."

Over the years, she said, Community Challenge grants have helped create and improve open spaces, parks and access to other outdoor amenities. Research from the Trust for Public Land found that the pandemic has highlighted the importance of public outdoor spaces for people's physical and mental health, but sharp drops in local tax revenue have put funding for these spaces on the back burner in many communities.

Whittaker said the AARP grants also will prioritize projects that offer local solutions to address racial equity.

"There's still time," she said, "and we just encourage, like I said, our nonprofits, our cities, our counties, to step to the plate and apply."

The program is open to nonprofits and governments, but Whittaker noted that other organizations can apply and are considered on a case-by-case basis. Grants can range from several hundred dollars to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects. The application deadline is April 14.

Disclosure: AARP Kentucky contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Senior Issues, Urban Planning/Transportation. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
