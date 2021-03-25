Keeping Grandparents Safe as AZ Students Return to Classroom

Students from multi-generational families who studied at home during the pandemic may be putting their grandparents at risk now that Arizona is returning to in-class studies. (studio romantic/Adobe Stock) By Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ - Producer

TUCSON, Ariz. -- As Arizona classrooms begin reopening this week, students and educators seem equally enthusiastic over a return to in-school learning.



But there is concern that children from disadvantaged or multigenerational families could bring COVID-19 home to older, more vulnerable family members.



Educators say in-person instruction is the best way to bring kids up to speed on their studies, and fear students who continue learning from home may fall even farther behind.



Ralph Quintana, president of American Federation of Teachers in Arizona, said most districts will need to provide extra instruction and even summer classes for students who must catch up.



"One of the top 10 biggest districts in Arizona is saying that they've already noticed approximately 25% of the kids that stayed virtual learning, the failure rate for those kids is significantly higher," Quintana reported.



While Arizona schools will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for ventilation, protection and social distancing, some families, out of an abundance of caution, may still choose to school their children at home until the pandemic is over.



Jaia Peterson Lent, deputy executive director if Generations United and co-director of the National Center on Grandfamilies, said returning to the classroom is forcing some extended families to make difficult choices.



"They may have real fear that if they were to get COVID-19 and be unable to continue to care for the child, that there isn't a backup plan for that child," Peterson Lent explained. "So they're big decisions, they're difficult decisions."



Arizona is among the top states for multi-generation homes, with more than 100,000 families with at least three generations under the same roof.



Peterson Lent pointed out there are both advantages and challenges for extended families.



"Children may have special learning needs, and really need the extra support that comes with in-person learning," Peterson Lent observed. "But there at the same time, maybe a lot of fear around sending children back to school, when you have a caregiver who may, you know, is older or at higher risk."



Although COVID-19 vaccines were made available this week to all adults in Arizona, state health officials say it may be mid-summer before the state reaches "herd immunity," when a sufficient number of people have been immunized to effectively halt the spread of the disease.