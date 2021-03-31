 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 31, 2021 


Biden pandemic relief plan expected to include paid family leave; no let-up in the need for affordable housing.

2021Talks - March 31, 2021 


COVID business loans extended; Biden set to reveal his vision for infrastructure; and civil rights groups taking Georgia to court.

Need for Affordable Housing in Colorado Dwarfs Available Units

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Colorado ranks eighth in the nation as a state with the least affordable and available units, nearing the rate in Texas, Florida and Delaware. (Pixabay)
Colorado ranks eighth in the nation as a state with the least affordable and available units, nearing the rate in Texas, Florida and Delaware. (Pixabay)
 By Eric Galatas, Public News Service - CO - Producer, Contact
March 31, 2021

DENVER - The need for affordable housing continues to outgrow supply in Colorado and across the United States, according to a new report.

For every 100 of Colorado's lowest-income households, there are just 30 affordable rentals. A disproportionate number of the state's lowest-paid workers are people of color, and nearly three in four households are forced to spend more than half their income on housing.

Cathy Alderman, chief communications and public policy officer for the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, said these families are at increasing risk of losing their homes.

"A two-individual household would need to be making between $50,000 and $75,000 in order to afford a rental in Colorado," she said, "and that's much higher than our current minimum wage would allow if somebody was working 40 hours a week."

Cities across Colorado have taken some steps to grow their inventory of affordable housing. In 2015, Denver passed the Affordable Housing Fund, which Alderman said has helped get more affordable housing into the pipeline. However, she added that the city also repealed a zoning measure requiring developers to make a certain percentage of residential units affordable.

Alderman worried that not-for-profit developers will not be able to develop enough middle- to low-income housing on their own to meet current and future demands. She said for-profit companies need to do their part to fill in the affordable-housing gap. Because there currently are no incentives for developers to shift away from building high-end units, Alderman said state lawmakers may need to step in.

"Clearly if there is a gap of 70 units for every 100 needed, the market is not working," she said. "Developers are not bringing those units on line because there is not as much profit."

In the short term, she said, it's also critical to increase funding for vouchers so the state's lowest-paid workers can stay housed in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Nationally, researchers found a shortage of 6.8 million affordable and available rentals for households considered to be extremely low-income, with incomes at or below the poverty level or 30% of their area median income.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021