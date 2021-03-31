 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - March 31, 2021 


Biden pandemic relief plan expected to include paid family leave; no let-up in the need for affordable housing.

2021Talks - March 31, 2021 


COVID business loans extended; Biden set to reveal his vision for infrastructure; and civil rights groups taking Georgia to court.

Efforts Continue to Expand Voting Access in WI Jails

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Next Tuesday, state and local elections will be held across Wisconsin. A voters' rights group says it should serve as another reminder that many people being held pre-trial in county jails face barriers to voting. (Adobe Stock)
Next Tuesday, state and local elections will be held across Wisconsin. A voters' rights group says it should serve as another reminder that many people being held pre-trial in county jails face barriers to voting. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI - Producer, Contact
March 31, 2021

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is one of many states where proposals have surfaced to restrict voting through new election policies. Voters' rights groups say lawmakers should be going in the opposite direction, by expanding access - including for people in county jails.

Under Wisconsin law, if you've been arrested and are being held before trial, you still are eligible to vote. However, Peter Burress, Wisconsin campaign manager for the group All Voting is Local, said there are barriers, including lack of administrative coordination, the state's Voter ID law, and accessing voter-education materials. He argued that just because a person is behind bars doesn't mean their voice shouldn't be heard.

"Voting is a right," he said. "I put it in the same category as the right to clean water."

Last year, the group issued a report with the ACLU that found more than half of responding county jails had no written policies for helping incarcerated people cast their ballots. Burress said they're following up with outreach and hope to issue more findings this summer. So far, he said, at least 13 facilities have taken steps to improve their policies.

Burress said his group also would like to see state lawmakers take action to protect the voting rights of people in county jails. He said there are a couple of key ways to do that.

"If we expanded the list of acceptable forms of photo IDs for voting, we would have less issues with access to photo-ID-eligible voters in jail," he said. "If we extended the right to vote via an agent, that would also be a huge step."

He pointed to hospitalized individuals, who are able to designate someone to cast a ballot on their behalf. He said he thinks that right should be extended to people who are incarcerated. The group sees jail-based voting barriers as another way of disenfranchising minority voters, with Black residents accounting for nearly 30% of Wisconsin's jail population.

---

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021