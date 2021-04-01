Hearing Today on Bill to Make Mail in Ballots Permanent

Assembly Bill 321 would make reforms made last year permanent to allow more mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 election. (Svanblar/iStockphoto) By Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV - Producer, Contact

CARSON CITY, Nev. -- A hearing is set for this afternoon on a controversial bill that would send mail-in ballots with prepaid postage to every registered Nevada voter in all future elections.



Assembly Bill 321 makes permanent most of the provisions put in place during the pandemic last session in Assembly Bill 4.



Rep. Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, the Speaker of the Assembly, said the measure will make voting more accessible, convenient and secure.



"Nevadans want choices, and we proved that in November with a record turnout," Frierson asserted. "And while other states around the country are moving backward on the issue of voting rights and access to democracy, Nevada is a proud leader on this issue."



The Nevada Republican Party opposes the measure, saying more absentee ballots present greater opportunity for fraud. They also object to provisions that allow voters to receive assistance with their ballots and remove limits on ballot collection by third parties.



Supporters say no significant fraud took place during the 2020 election. People can still vote in person and may opt out of receiving the mail-in ballot.



Frierson noted the bill also would strengthen the process of verifying signatures.



"Making sure that we're cleaning the rolls more frequently, increasing training requirements," Frierson outlined. "Those are all designed to try to reach across the aisle. And it's become a partisan issue when it really shouldn't be."



The bill sets up a time limit on curing spoiled ballots and establishes a timeline for the counting of ballots, starting fifteen days before the election and ending seven days after polls close.