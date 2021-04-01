 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2021 


Advocates say it's urgent Florida farmworkers be deemed "essential" for vaccinations, and it is day four in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

2021Talks - April 1, 2021 


Biden unveils the American Jobs Plan with billions in infrastructure improvements nationwide, and Dawn Huckelbridge, director of the Paid Leave for All campaign, urges action in the upcoming American Family Plan.

ND Might Explore Program to Address Health Access Issues

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Some in North Dakota's health-care sector think the state should adopt a program connecting patients with care experts embedded in the community. (Adobe Stock)
Some in North Dakota's health-care sector think the state should adopt a program connecting patients with care experts embedded in the community. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen, Public News Service - ND - Producer, Contact
April 1, 2021

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A Legislative committee heard testimony this week on a way to improve health-care access and outcomes in North Dakota.

Supporters of a resolution want the state to study the idea of deploying community health-care workers.

Those calling for the idea say these workers can serve as liaisons in medically underserved areas.

Miranda Furchner, an emergency medical technician, testified before the Senate Human Services Committee in favor of the resolution.

"Working hand-in-hand with medical providers, community health workers connect patients with proactive and preventive care," Furchner explained. "This helps reduce re-admittance rates to hospitals and emergency rooms."

She pointed out workers often live in the neighborhoods they serve, which helps to establish trust among residents, while limiting the need to travel long distances for care.

Nearly 30 other states have such programs.

The resolution's sponsor noted such workers have long existed in tribal areas across the country through federal funding. Some state-level programs elsewhere rely on Medicaid reimbursements or foundational grants.

Melissa Hauer, general counsel and vice president for advocacy at the North Dakota Hospital Association, also spoke in favor of exploring the idea.

She argued there are a number of models/a> elsewhere in the country that could be examined, while noting providers around the state tout the potential benefits.

"We think it could be a great way to increase access to health-care services and reduce costs and just improve people's health," Hauer testified.

According to recent U.S. News and World Report rankings, North Dakota was 33rd in the nation in terms of overall health care access. The report looked at factors such as affordability, wellness visits, and insurance enrollment.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021