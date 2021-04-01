Protest Today Against Eviction Filed After Feds Paid the Rent

A rally is set for this afternoon at a North Las Vegas apartment complex, calling on Congress to cancel back rent and mortgage debt accrued by low-income families during the pandemic. (PLAN NV) By Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV - Producer, Contact

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Tenants' rights advocates are holding a rally at 4:00 p.m. today in front of a North Las Vegas apartment complex to highlight what they say are illegal evictions.



They allege the management company at Azure Villas received CARES Act funds to cover the rent on behalf of tenants, then moved to kick 20 people out anyway.



Tiara Moore, housing justice organizer with the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, said she wants the district attorney to investigate.



"They received a $75,000 CARES Act check from the federal government and decided to file evictions on tenants for nonpayment of rent when they were compensated," Moore asserted.



The company maintained its actions are legal.



On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the eviction moratorium through May and Clark County said in the future, landlords and management companies can file affidavits listing back rent owed, but cannot apply for the money directly.



Moore stated she's happy the tenants will have more control over the process.



"Meaning management companies and landlords can no longer apply for tenants," Moore explained. "Tenants have to apply for themselves."



Advocates are also calling on Congress to cancel back rent and provide more rental assistance going forward.