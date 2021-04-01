 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 1, 2021 


Advocates say it's urgent Florida farmworkers be deemed "essential" for vaccinations, and it is day four in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

2021Talks - April 1, 2021 


Biden unveils the American Jobs Plan with billions in infrastructure improvements nationwide, and Dawn Huckelbridge, director of the Paid Leave for All campaign, urges action in the upcoming American Family Plan.

Groups Launch Immigrants' Rights Guide for Demonstrations

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Just like Black Americans, Black immigrants are more likely to be arrested, convicted and imprisoned than the immigrant population as a whole. (Pixabay)
Just like Black Americans, Black immigrants are more likely to be arrested, convicted and imprisoned than the immigrant population as a whole. (Pixabay)
 By Eric Galatas, Public News Service - NE - Producer, Contact
April 1, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. -- As President Joe Biden works to make good on promises to overhaul federal immigration policy, a new guide released this week aims to help Nebraska's immigrant communities safely join the public debate.

Dearra Godinez, director of legal services for the Immigrant Legal Center, said all Nebraskans, regardless of their immigration status, have First Amendment and other rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution.

But she noted because immigrants face unique legal risks, the guide offers key tips before attending a demonstration, including making a safety plan.

"Having contact information for an immigration attorney readily available, making sure there are plans in place to meet child care or other needs, and knowing and using their rights that are spelled out in this guide, including one's right to remain silent and right to an attorney," Godinez outlined.

The guide is available online in English and Spanish at immigrantlc.org, and print editions can be picked up at Immigrant Legal Center offices in Omaha and the Lincoln Commission on Human Rights office in Lincoln's City and County Building. Nebraskans also can receive free screenings to connect with immigration lawyers by calling 855-307-6730.

U.S. immigration policies disproportionately affect immigrants of color, and Godinez pointed to studies which show Black immigrants are more likely to be arrested, convicted and imprisoned.

She added all immigrants face additional risks from any encounter with police.

"Because interaction with law enforcement can lead to an encounter with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, even if one did not commit a crime and the individual was not charged with an offense," Godinez explained.

Immigrants with legal documentation must consider factors that don't apply to other Nebraskans attending demonstrations.

Godinez acknowledged simply being arrested while exercising rights protected under the U.S. Constitution can become a roadblock to citizenship.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021