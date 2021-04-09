 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 9, 2021 


Pro-democracy groups in West Virginia urging support for the "For the People Act;" the debate rages on over Michigan's proposed trans sports ban.

2021Talks - April 9, 2021 


A House bill pushing states on permit-to-purchase handgun laws aims to cut gun violence; HUD Secretary announces nearly $5B in rental assistance; and record numbers of asylum seekers turned back from U.S. are seeking sanctuary in Mexico.

Despite Obstacles, Gun-Control Advocates See Hope

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

High-profile shootings in states like Minnesota and Colorado this year have renewed calls for stricter gun laws. (Adobe Stock)
High-profile shootings in states like Minnesota and Colorado this year have renewed calls for stricter gun laws. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen, Public News Service - WI - Producer, Contact
April 9, 2021

MILWAUKEE - There's a renewed push for gun-control measures in Wisconsin and at the federal level, with President Joe Biden's executive actions this week.

Advocates of the plans say longstanding opposition remains, but the focus on different aspects of the gun debate might receive greater support.

Biden's announcement follows several mass shootings in the U.S. His executive orders range from restrictions on homemade firearms known as "ghost guns," to investments in community violence-intervention programs.

Jeri Bonavia, executive director of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, noted that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has a similar funding proposal, which she believes can work.

"We know - across other cities and other states - have been really effective at interrupting the cycles of violence that have led to so many deaths," said Bonavia.

A 2019 study of an Oakland, California, program found a 23% reduction in gang-related shooting activity. But efforts to adopt expanded background checks - in Wisconsin and in Congress - are still opposed by most Republicans, who cite Second Amendment rights and the need to focus on mental-health issues.

Bonavia said she thinks broader support from the public could change lawmakers' minds.

A 2018 poll from the Marquette University Law School found more than 80% of Wisconsin residents support expanded background checks. Bonavia said it indicates the general public wants something done, even if they haven't been directly impacted by gun violence.

"Just think about how much gun violence changes the way we live our day-to-day lives," said Bonavia. "Makes us think twice when we go into a move theatre - like, 'Where's the exit?'"

Despite some of the urgency, national gun-control advocates acknowledge they'll have to play the long game on some issues. They say they'll keep pressing for tighter restrictions, even if partisan divides prevent comprehensive gun-control legislation from passing right now.

Citation: Polling shows Wisconsin voters favor gun control.
Citation: Advocates say studies show that gun control works.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021