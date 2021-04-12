 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2021 


Activists say another Minnesota police shooting adds to the area's trauma and call for action, plus Alabama's Amazon labor organizing builds on decades of civil rights work.

2021Talks - April 13, 2021 


President Biden calls for peaceful protests after police in Minnesota fatally shoot a Black driver, McConnell slams Biden's infrastructure plan as a Trojan horse, and states are rated for their early voting options.

Census Delays Throw Wrench into Illinois Redistricting Process

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The pandemic delayed operations at the U.S. Census Bureau, as it developed and prepared COVID-19 safety precautions for census takers. (2020census.gov)
The pandemic delayed operations at the U.S. Census Bureau, as it developed and prepared COVID-19 safety precautions for census takers. (2020census.gov)
 By Lily Bohlke, Public News Service - IL - Producer, Contact
April 12, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois has one of the earliest deadlines for redistricting, the process of redrawing lines for voting districts, which happens after the census every ten years.

But because of pandemic delays, block-by-block 2020 Census data will not be available until the fall.

Democratic legislators have opted not to follow states like California and Michigan in asking the courts to move the redistricting deadline back from June 30, but instead plan to use data from the 2010 Census along with updates from the Census Bureau's American Community Survey.

Jay Young, executive director of Common Cause Illinois, said having accurate and full numbers from the census is critical to ensuring full representation.

"I saw dedicated organizers across Illinois convince undocumented families to step out of the shadows, to be counted as vital parts of their neighborhoods," Young recalled. "Those are the people I feel, have been dishonored by the path that the Illinois General Assembly has now chosen."

Before leaving office, the Trump administration sought to exclude undocumented people from the count for redistricting.

Young pointed out traditionally hard-to-count communities, also including people who live on reservations or in rural areas and those with language barriers, will be the most underrepresented if lawmakers don't wait for more complete data.

Voting representation is not the only critical function of census data. It is also used to allocate federal dollars for hospitals, schools, road repairs, emergency response services and more.

Young argued funding is critical, especially for needy families.

"The census, for somebody in rural Illinois, might mean child health care, it might mean food on the table, it might mean crime victim assistance, it might mean paved roads; it might mean a lot of things," Young outlined.

He pointed out between 2018 and 2020, Illinois allocated tens of millions of dollars for census outreach, education and mobilization.

He added having trusted messengers embedded in communities is critical to ensure an accurate count.

Citation: Census operational adjustments
Citation: American Community Survey
Citation: Governor's executive order on Census outreach
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021