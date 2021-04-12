 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2021 


Activists say another Minnesota police shooting adds to the area's trauma and call for action, plus Alabama's Amazon labor organizing builds on decades of civil rights work.

2021Talks - April 13, 2021 


President Biden calls for peaceful protests after police in Minnesota fatally shoot a Black driver, McConnell slams Biden's infrastructure plan as a Trojan horse, and states are rated for their early voting options.

Agriculture Conservation Bill Wins Praise

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Senate Bill 465 will offer funding to help farmers reduce runoff into local streams and protect their long-term viability. (Photo: CBF)
Senate Bill 465 will offer funding to help farmers reduce runoff into local streams and protect their long-term viability. (Photo: CBF)
 By Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA - Producer, Contact
April 12, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Farmers and conservationists are praising a bill introduced in the Pennsylvania Senate that would bring funding to stop agricultural runoff from polluting rivers and streams.

Senate Bill 465, called the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program, would provide targeted funding for conservation projects on local farms through their county conservation districts.

The Keystone State has more than 25,000 miles of impaired waterways, and farm runoff is a major contributor of sediment and nutrient pollution.

Bill Chain, senior agriculture program manager for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Pennsylvania, said farmers want to make sustainability and conservation improvements on their land, but in an economy devastated by COVID-19, many lack the capital they need to make those investments.

"I've never met a farmer that didn't want to leave the farm better than when they found it," Chain asserted. "That's their legacy. Increasingly, farmers want conservation to be part of that legacy."

He added reducing farm runoff is critical to meeting Pennsylvania's obligations under the Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint.

Almost one third of Pennsylvania streams don't meet standards for drinking, fishing or recreation, and Chain noted agricultural pollution affects stream biology all the way up to the top of the food chain.

"They would be our prize trout and bass, and we see reductions in that," Chain reported. "We take this to the Susquehanna River and take it further down to the Chesapeake Bay it has disastrous results there as well."

Nutrient and sediment pollution flowing into Chesapeake Bay affects the growth of underwater grasses, impacts habitat for aquatic species and causes harmful algal blooms.

The program would send resources to counties based on criteria including the number of acres in production, livestock density and miles of impaired streams.

Chain pointed out it puts decision-making at the local level.

"County conservation districts are governed by local boards of directors and that board is diverse, usually including a county commissioner and many farmers," Chain explained.

Senate Bill 465 has been referred to the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

Disclosure: Chesapeake Bay Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021