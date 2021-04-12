 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2021 


Activists say another Minnesota police shooting adds to the area's trauma and call for action, plus Alabama's Amazon labor organizing builds on decades of civil rights work.

2021Talks - April 13, 2021 


President Biden calls for peaceful protests after police in Minnesota fatally shoot a Black driver, McConnell slams Biden's infrastructure plan as a Trojan horse, and states are rated for their early voting options.

Black Maternal Health Week Underscores Racial Health Disparities

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Culturally competent care can help improve health outcomes for Black mothers. (Syda Productions/Adobe Stock)
Culturally competent care can help improve health outcomes for Black mothers. (Syda Productions/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA - Producer, Contact
April 12, 2021

SEATTLE, Wash -- This week is Black Maternal Health Week and medical professionals are highlighting disparities in health outcomes.

Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, and four to five times more likely when they're over the age of 30.

Dr. Patricia Egwuatu, family practice physician at Kaiser Permanente in Seattle, said as a Black woman, she understands this fact personally and connects on a deep level with Black patients on this fear.

"It's important to acknowledge this, to see where we are as society, and understand that racism has played a really big part in terms of where we are today when we talk about Black maternal health, and it's important for us as providers to advocate for our patients," Egwuatu contended.

Egwuatu cautioned moms-to-be of any race should be on the lookout for a few warning signs.

She emphasized headaches that won't go away could be a sign of pre-eclampsia, a disorder that can endanger moms and their babies.

She also advised women to talk to their doctors if they have trouble breathing or swelling in their legs, which could be signs of a blood clot.

Egwuatu noted the lack of Black doctors could be one source of higher mortality rates.

"When you have a physician that is culturally competent or looks like another patient, the patient is at ease," Egwuatu pointed out. "They can communicate what they're feeling, what's going on in their personal life, how it affects their health care."

Egwuatu suggested more mentoring in communities of color from a young age would help attract more people of color into the medical profession, and added if people don't see others that look like them, they aren't likely to take that career path.

"It's that pipeline, it's that mentorship, it's companies recruiting more individuals of color, providing them mentorship when they get into those roles," Egwuatu outlined. "And it's something that I'm passionate about. And I think we just continue to have to work on those issues."

Disclosure: Kaiser Health Plan of Washington Project contributes to our fund for reporting on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention, Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Black Maternal Health Week
Citation: Ethnic disparities in pregnancy deaths
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021