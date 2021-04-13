 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 13, 2021 


Activists say another Minnesota police shooting adds to the area's trauma and call for action, plus Alabama's Amazon labor organizing builds on decades of civil rights work.

2021Talks - April 13, 2021 


President Biden calls for peaceful protests after police in Minnesota fatally shoot a Black driver, McConnell slams Biden's infrastructure plan as a Trojan horse, and states are rated for their early voting options.

Activists: MN Police Shooting Adds to Trauma, Calls for Action

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Tensions surrounding the Derek Chauvin trial were inflamed after a police officer in a suburb of Minneapolis fatally shot a Black man during a weekend traffic stop. Police say it appears to have been an accident, but activists say it could have been avoided. (Adobe Stock)
Tensions surrounding the Derek Chauvin trial were inflamed after a police officer in a suburb of Minneapolis fatally shot a Black man during a weekend traffic stop. Police say it appears to have been an accident, but activists say it could have been avoided. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN - Producer, Contact
April 13, 2021

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- As testimony continues in the Derek Chauvin trial, the emotional pain felt by the Black community and racial justice advocates has reached new levels after a Black man was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb.

President Joe Biden and state leaders responded Monday to the weekend incident in Brooklyn Center, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot during a traffic stop.

Police officials say the officer intended to use her stun gun but pulled her handgun by mistake.

Nekima Levy Armstrong, executive director of the Wayfinder Foundation, civil-rights attorney and activist, said it shows the state still has failed to address the issue of racial profiling.

"The fact that police officers would prioritize pulling someone over for allegedly having expired tabs is unconscionable in the midst of a pandemic," Armstrong asserted.

Activists say Wright, who had an outstanding warrant and got back into his car while being handcuffed, should not have been in that situation because he wasn't a serious threat.

The incident resulted in protests and civil unrest Sunday night, and prompted curfews Monday evening, announced by Gov. Tim Walz.

President Joe Biden called for peace and calm while noting pain and trauma in the Black community.

Meanwhile, a statewide police association said it's too early to draw conclusions, and certain political statements fuel anger toward law enforcement.

Armstrong remarked she was among the organizers Sunday night trying to maintain peace, but she feels protesters were met with the same resistance seen during last year's protests over the police killing of George Floyd; resistance she feels is unnecessary.

"We have hyper-vigilant police forces, heavily militarized police forces waging war against American citizens within their own communities," Armstrong contended.

She added Black residents having fatal encounters with police isn't just a Minneapolis issue, as they have happened in other Minnesota cities. Reform advocates said that is why the Legislature needs to adopt more expansive proposals than the one it approved after Floyd's death.

Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021