 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021 


President Biden aims to put the U.S. in a leadership role on climate change, and the pandemic shines a spotlight on regional food supply chains.

2021Talks - April 19, 2021 


President Biden to announce new 2030 emissions target; George W. Bush urges more respectful conversation on immigration; and the Giffords Center ranks Indiana's gun policies low, despite state "red flag" law.

Greater Importance for Child Abuse Prevention Month After Pandemic Year

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

A symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month, pinwheels represent the playfulness of childhood. (Fotoluminate LLC/Adobe Stock)
A symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month, pinwheels represent the playfulness of childhood. (Fotoluminate LLC/Adobe Stock)
 By Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID - Producer, Contact
April 19, 2021

BOISE, Idaho -- It's Child Abuse Prevention Month and this year the awareness campaign comes in the wake of a hard year with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idaho saw a drastic uptick in abuse deaths during the pandemic: five in the past year. Before that, there had been no reported abuse deaths since 2017.

Molly Kaczmarek, practice manager for St. Luke's Children at Risk Evaluation Services clinic, said financial hardship and social isolation have played a role in increased trauma.

"We really are just worried about families and families needing to know that there's help out there," Kaczmarek explained. "There's been some resources created and information sent out, and April as Child Abuse Prevention Month is just one more opportunity that we have to raise awareness."

To show support for prevention month, Idahoans are wearing blue. Because of the pandemic, most events have gone virtual under the hashtag "Go blue for Idaho kids."

But Kaczmarek noted businesses have lit up blue and advocates have painted pinwheels and planted pinwheel gardens.

Earlier in April, Gov. Brad Little marked prevention month with a proclamation. Kaczmarek contended it's important to think about prevention beyond this month.

"It is such a great opportunity to raise awareness about child abuse and educate people about ways that they can prevent it, but it's really a topic and a conversation that needs to be happening all the time, not just in April," Kaczmarek asserted.

Kaczmarek added it's up to adults to take care of and protect children. With an end to the pandemic on the horizon, there are hopes that greater community connections will help stop the epidemic of abuse cases Idaho has seen over the past year.

Citation: Child Abuse Prevention Month
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021