Cleveland Citizen Group: Police Shouldn't Be Policing Themselves

CLEVELAND - A new coalition is calling for a major overhaul of police oversight in one of Ohio's largest cities.



Citizens for a Safer Cleveland announced a proposed amendment to the city charter that it said would ensure fair and independent investigations of police misconduct, and give final authority on discipline decisions to a board of community leaders.



LaTonya Goldsby, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Cleveland, argued that too often, police are policing themselves.



"Too often, these officers get a pat on the hand, because most of these committee's folks are obligated to side with the city, because they are employed by the city," she said. "So, we want this civilian oversight committee to be independent and established to create police accountability."



The proposal would make the Cleveland Community Police Commission permanent. The CPC was created as part of police reforms put into place by a 2015 consent decree. Mayor Frank Jackson told reporters he doesn't support the charter amendment's role change for the commission.



Alicia Kirkman, a board member for Ohio Families Unite Against Police Violence, said she's been advocating for police accountability and reform since 2007, when her 17-year-old son was killed by a Cleveland police officer.



"No matter where we're from, what we look like, most of us Clevelanders want our children to come home safe at the end of the day," she said, "just like I wanted my son Angelo to come home."



Cleveland civil rights attorney Subohda Chandra contended that the community deserves a permanent voice in police oversight.



"This represents an effort by the people of the city of Cleveland to exert greater civilian authority and control over the division of police," he said, " to ensure better policing, to ensure unbiased policing, to make sure that we're all safe and that we can all have confidence in our police."



