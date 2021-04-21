 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2021 


Biden meets with world leaders today on Earth Day with climate front and center; Biden calls for a tax credit for employers offering Covid vaccine-related paid leave.

2021Talks - April 22, 2021 


President Biden boasts about surpassing 200 million COVID vaccines, Lisa Murkowski breaks ranks on Vanita Gupta's nomination as associate attorney general, and senators scrutinize Apple's app store policies.

Airport Workers Rally for Health Care, New Contract

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

The Healthy Terminals Act, signed into law on New Year's Eve, provides covered airport workers access to quality, affordable health insurance. (SEIU 32BJ)
The Healthy Terminals Act, signed into law on New Year's Eve, provides covered airport workers access to quality, affordable health insurance. (SEIU 32BJ)
 By Andrea Sears - Producer, Contact
April 21, 2021

NEW YORK - City and state elected officials will join workers for a rally at John F. Kennedy International Airport today to demand a new contract and health care for 10,000 workers at three major airports. They are baggage handlers, wheelchair attendants, cabin cleaners and security officers - essential workers who keep the airports running.

Contracts with most of the 23 companies they work for at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports expired April 1. A new contract must adhere to the Healthy Terminals Act, a recent law passed in New York and New Jersey requiring that airport workers receive an additional $4.54 an hour toward health care.

However, Rob Hill, vice president of SEIU Local 32BJ, the union representing the workers, said contract talks have gone nowhere.

"We need to see progress on this," he said. "We're not going backwards. These workers are going to have health care and things need to move at the table, or we'll have to make decisions from there."

The contractors are demanding concessions from the union, including a lower uniform allowance and eliminating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid holiday. Vladimir Clairjeune, a union member and passenger service representative at JFK, pointed out that the MLK holiday in particular was something that airport workers fought long and hard to win.

"It's unconscionable to want to take away a holiday like MLK Day, just remembering everything that MLK stood for," he said. "The Healthy Terminals Act would bring racial justice to a predominantly Black and Brown workforce."

Every year, airport workers hold marches in memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to honor his legacy of racial and economic justice.

Hill noted that airlines received $65 billion of government support through the COVID stimulus packages, and the contractors received a portion of those funds.

"Five billion, so far, of that $65 [billion] went to the contractors," he said, "and these workers fought very hard to make sure that some of that money went to cover them."

Contract negotiations are set to resume on Friday.

Disclosure: 32BJ SEIU contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Immigrant Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Healthy Terminals Act
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021