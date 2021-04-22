 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2021 


President Biden meets with world leaders today on Earth Day with climate front and center, and he calls for a tax credit for employers offering COVID vaccine-related paid leave.

2021Talks - April 22, 2021 


President Biden boasts about surpassing 200 million COVID vaccines, Lisa Murkowski breaks ranks on Vanita Gupta's nomination as associate attorney general, and senators scrutinize Apple's app store policies.

Colorado Officials Welcome Feds Back as Climate Partners

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation committing the state to reduce emissions by 90% from 2005 levels by 2050. (Roy Buri/Pixabay)
In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation committing the state to reduce emissions by 90% from 2005 levels by 2050. (Roy Buri/Pixabay)
 By Eric Galatas - Producer, Contact
April 22, 2021

BASALT, Colo. -- As President Joe Biden meets with world leaders on Earth Day to reaffirm America's commitment to addressing climate change, Colorado officials say it's good to have the federal government back as a partner.

Steve Child, a member of the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners, believes Biden's American Jobs Plan will help the state ensure a just transition for fossil-fuel sector workers. Biden's plan also directs at least 40% of investments to communities of color and others disproportionately impacted by pollution.

"We need to put the money on the main street here by getting jobs to those people who really need the jobs," Child contended. "I think it's important to target different disadvantaged populations."

Child noted Colorado mostly ignored what was happening in the nation's capital over the past four years to make change locally.

He cited Holy Cross Energy's move away from coal as one example. Nearly 40% of the electricity it delivers to mountain towns now comes from renewable sources, and the company said it will reach 100 percent by 2030.

Other efforts include development of affordable, solar-powered housing for teachers and low-income workers, a model which Child argued could be replicated across the U.S.

While some critics of Biden's plan say the price tag is too high, Child stressed the costs of ignoring climate change would be far greater, pointing to billions spent fighting wildfires and recovering from extreme weather events.

He added a clean-energy economy will reduce carbon emissions driving climate change, and rein in staggering health-care costs associated with pollution.

"If we factored all of those things into what it is costing us, we cannot afford to keep using fossil fuels," Child asserted. "We need to transition to a clean-energy economy."

After the Trump administration announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, states including Colorado continued working to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

In 2019, Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation committing the state to reduce emissions by 90% from 2005 levels by 2050.

Colorado also was the first state to roll out a plan to help fossil-fuel sector workers transition to good-paying jobs as the state moves toward a clean-energy future.

Citation: Leaders Summit on Climate
Citation: American Jobs Plan
Citation: Holy Cross 100x30 plan
Citation: Paris Agreement
Citation: House Bill 19-1261
Citation: Colorado clean energy transition plan
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021