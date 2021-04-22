 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2021 


President Biden meets with world leaders today on Earth Day with climate front and center, and he calls for a tax credit for employers offering COVID vaccine-related paid leave.

2021Talks - April 22, 2021 


President Biden boasts about surpassing 200 million COVID vaccines, Lisa Murkowski breaks ranks on Vanita Gupta's nomination as associate attorney general, and senators scrutinize Apple's app store policies.

Chauvin Verdict Raises Questions in Other MD Police Violence Cases

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Anton Black, 19, died in 2018 after police officers forcibly sat on him while he was handcuffed. (Coalition for Justice for Anton Black)
Anton Black, 19, died in 2018 after police officers forcibly sat on him while he was handcuffed. (Coalition for Justice for Anton Black)
 By Diane Bernard - Producer, Contact
April 22, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Members of a justice coalition for a Maryland police case with striking similarities to George Floyd's say former police officer Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict represents an overdue stand for justice that they're still fighting to receive.

Anton Black of the Eastern Shore died in 2018 after officers put their full weight on him for six minutes after being handcuffed, which was caught on video.

Black's family is suing officers and one of the witnesses for Derek Chauvin, former Maryland medical examiner David Fowler, who claimed police use of force did not contribute to Black's death.

Sonia Kumar, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Maryland who represents the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black, said Marylanders applauding the Chauvin verdict need to ask why there's been no accountability for Black's death.

"I think it's easier to call for change anywhere but our own backyards, right?" Kumar pointed out. "So I think it's really important that folks remember that we have our own case like this right here in Maryland. And there are many other people who have lost their lives in police encounters who deserve every bit as much attention and concern as we've seen in the case of George Floyd."

She said the Black family's lawsuit calls for officials to acknowledge Anton's death was a homicide, to prevent police use of force cases such as this from happening again.

Maryland lawmakers have made progress with police reforms and are being praised for becoming the first state in the nation to repeal its law enforcement bill of rights.

But Kumar cautioned it's only the beginning of a long-needed reckoning for policing in Maryland and across the nation.

"There's so much more that needs to happen," Kumar contended. "Not just what police do; it's with all these institutions that surround police and that are complicit in police violence. And so I think we can expect that the calls for radical change will continue."

An ACLU of Maryland report shows in the past 20 years, Maryland police have killed more than 500 people.

Black residents make up 63% of those killings, even though they make up only 31% of the state's population, the second-highest percentage in the country.

Citation: Anton Black family lawsuit
Citation: ACLU of Maryland report
Citation: U.S. Census data for Maryland
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021