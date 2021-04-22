 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2021 


President Biden meets with world leaders today on Earth Day with climate front and center, and he calls for a tax credit for employers offering COVID vaccine-related paid leave.

2021Talks - April 22, 2021 


President Biden boasts about surpassing 200 million COVID vaccines, Lisa Murkowski breaks ranks on Vanita Gupta's nomination as associate attorney general, and senators scrutinize Apple's app store policies.

Ag Group: WI Needs Incentive Program for Cover Crops

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Supporters of cover crops say they can help with a farmer's bottom line in the long run while protecting natural resources. (Adobe Stock)
Supporters of cover crops say they can help with a farmer's bottom line in the long run while protecting natural resources. (Adobe Stock)
 By Mike Moen - Producer, Contact
April 22, 2021

MADISON, Wis. -- As Wisconsin farmers fan out for the spring planting season, conservation-minded groups say the state should do more to convince producers to plant cover crops. They are hoping a proposed incentive program clears the Legislature.

Cover crops, a well-known conservation strategy, are known to improve soil health while reducing harmful runoff.

Margaret Krome, policy program director for the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, said despite the awareness, they need more farmers to sign on to have a sizable impact. The program would discount producers' crop insurance premiums if they took on this practice.

She pointed to polling data as a need to approve the program.

"Approximately two-thirds, either those who had already planted cover crops in the past or those who had not, said this kind of program would incentivize them to plant cover crops, or plant more."

Similar programs in Iowa and Illinois have seen strong enrollment numbers.

Supporters in Wisconsin asked the Legislature to approve a $500,000 in annual funding. The plan had bipartisan support and saw movement last year before the pandemic brought the session to a halt. However, it had less funding than what advocates want.

Bob Roden, a farmer in West Bend, has been experimenting with cover crops in recent years. He said other producers are watching to see if it's worth it, and he feels any extra reason to dive in or keep going is worthwhile.

"Any incentive, we're interested in doing it to promote better soil health," Roden confirmed. "It's an incentive just like our different programs out there to encourage us to start these cover-crop programs."

While there are existing incentive programs through agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Roden noted there are still costs to consider when adopting these practices.

Krome argued the annual investment for the state is worth it because convincing more farmers to improve their soil health could help with flood prevention.

"If you invest the money in the kind of farming practices that hold water, rather than allow water to come tearing across the landscape and going down the hill and tearing out roads and bridges, you can reduce the cost the government pays in repairing that infrastructure," Krome contended.

While the Institute's polling data suggests strong demand, the latest Census of Agriculture shows only 6% of Wisconsin's acreage was planted with cover crops.

Disclosure: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Citation: Assembly Bill 795
Citation: USDA cover crop information
Citation: Michael Fields Agricultural Institute poll
Citation: Census of Agriculture
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021