 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

PNS National Newscast

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the Public News Service (podcast)"
"Hey Google, play the Public News Service podcast"
"Alexa, play Public News Service podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

2020Talks

Audio Activation
"Siri, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Hey Google, play the 2020Talks podcast"
"Alexa, play Two-Thousand-Twenty Talks podcast"
or "Alexa, what's my news flash?" once you set it up in the Alexa app

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - April 23, 2021 


Texas needs to reapply if it wants Medicaid waiver initially granted by Trump administration; the U.S. Senate votes to address hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.

2021Talks - April 23, 2021 


Biden calls for global unity on climate change; a teen activist chides U.S. on fossil-fuel tax breaks; anti-Asian hate bill passes the Senate.

IN Lawmakers Add Barriers to Public-Health Orders in Emergencies

Downloading Audio

Click to download

We love that you want to share our Audio! And it is helpful for us to know where it is going.
Media outlets that are interested in downloading content should go to www.newsservice.org
Click Here if you do not already have an account and need to sign up.
Please do it now, as the option to download our audio packages is ending soon

Indiana is one of 13 states that recently lifted statewide mask mandates by gubernatorial order.(Adobe Stock)
Indiana is one of 13 states that recently lifted statewide mask mandates by gubernatorial order.(Adobe Stock)
 By Nadia Ramlagan - Producer, Contact
April 23, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS - A bill adding more layers of approval for emergency public-health orders is now headed to Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk.

Critics of Senate Bill 5 say local health departments should have the autonomy to make decisions in the best interest of their residents, without seeking a green light from politicians.

Outgoing President of the Indiana Public Health Association, Susan Jo Thomas, said the legislation would allow local officials to second-guess or override the decisions of public-health professionals.

"And we need to have the folks who have prepared and studied, and have the resources available, to make quick decisions on how to react," said Thomas. "Unfortunately, this law adds an extra layer of bureaucracy in that."

If SB 5 is signed into law, local public health orders that are more restrictive than statewide mandates issued by the governor during an emergency would need approval by local elected officials.

The bill also allows citizens to appeal their local health departments' actions. Supporters of the bill say local businesses should have a voice in decisions that affect their livelihood.

But as Thomas pointed out, every Indiana county already has a board of health that represents the needs of the community.

"And so, folks have forgotten that public health and economic health, they walk lockstep," said Thomas. "They are not, should not, be pitted against each other."

Thomas added most people scarcely notice when public health professionals are doing their jobs.

"Because the water is safe to drink, the vectors are taken care - the mosquitoes aren't taking over your neighborhood," said Thomas. "The places that you go out to eat are safe. The people who are serving your food to you don't have communicable diseases."

A small number of Indiana counties and the City of Indianapolis continue to enforce mask mandates.

Citation: Indiana SB 5.
Citation: The Indiana COVID-19 dashboard.
Best Practices

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Best Practices Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2021